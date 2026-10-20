Kayem Foods recalls nearly 1.6 million pounds of meat and poultry

Kayem Foods is recalling nearly 1.6 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry because of potentially unsafe storage temperatures.

The products were distributed nationwide and to Hong Kong; no confirmed illnesses have been reported.

Consumers should check product labels and discard or return recalled items.

Kayem Foods Inc. is recalling approximately 1,584,361 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products because they may have been stored at improper temperatures, leading to spoilage, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA's) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The recall involves products made approximately March 31 through Oct. 7, 2026. They were shipped to retailers and foodservice locations nationwide and in Hong Kong.

The problem came to light after the Chelsea, Massachusetts, company received a retail customer’s complaint on Oct. 1 about products arriving warm. An investigation determined that various meat and poultry items had been stored in a warehouse cooler that experienced temperature deviations.

FSIS classified the action as a Class I recall, indicating a reasonable probability that consuming the affected products could cause serious health consequences or death. No confirmed illnesses had been reported when the agency issued its announcement.

What to do

Consumers can look for establishment numbers “EST. M/P 7839,” “EST. P 20935A,” or “EST. M 9520” inside the USDA inspection mark. The USDA recall notice includes links to product labels and a list of affected products and UPC codes.

FSIS is concerned that recalled items may remain in consumers’ refrigerators. Anyone who has an affected product should stop eating it and either throw it away or return it to the place of purchase. Anyone concerned about illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with recall questions can contact Kayem Foods Customer Service at 800-426-6100 or info@kayem.com. General food safety questions can be directed to the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854.