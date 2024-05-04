Salad Recalls

Dole Fresh Vegetables is recalling Dole-branded and private label packaged salads with iceberg lettuce processed at its Springfield, Ohio, and Soledad, Calif., facilities.
The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses have been reported to date.
Recalled products from Ohio have a lot code beginning with the letter “W” and a “Best if Used By” date between December 22, 2021, and January 9, 2022.
Recalled products from California have a lot code beginning with the letter “B” and a “Best if Used By” date between December 23, 2021, and January 8, 2022.
The lot codes are in the upper-right-hand corner of the package.
Recalled salad items from the Springfield facility were shipped to Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Maryland, North Dakota, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Wisconsin, and the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec.
Recalled salad items from the Soledad facility were shipped to Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.
A list of the recalled products from both facilities may be found here.
What to do
Customers who purchased the recalled products and still have them in their refrigerators should not consume them. Instead, they should discard them immediately.
Consumers with questions may contact the firm at (800) 356-3111 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (PT).
