Salad Recalls

Taylor Farms Pacific recalls Kroger-brand salad bowls

The product may contain wheat, an allergen not declared on the label

Taylor Farms Pacific of Tracy, Calif., is recalling approximately 19,976 pounds of Kroger-brand ready-to-eat apple walnut with chicken salad bowls.

The product may contain wheat, an allergen not declared on the label.

There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

The following item, produced from Feb. 28, 2024, through March 9, 2024, is being recalled:

The recalled product, bearing establishment number “P-34013” below the use by date and lot code, was sold at retail ...

    Taylor Fresh Foods recalls Bacon Ranch Salad Kits

    The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

    Taylor Fresh Foods is recalling Marketside Bacon Ranch Crunch Salad Kits.

    The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

    There are no reported illnesses to date.

    The recalled product comes in a 12.76 oz. container with UPC 681131305440 – Code dates starting with “TFRS” and BEST If Used By dates on or before Feb 21, 2024.

    It was sold at Walmart stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, the District of Columbia, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but discard or return it to the place of purchase.

    Consumers with any questions may contact the firm at (855) 455-0098 Monday through Friday, 8am -- 5pm (PST).

    Northern Tier Bakery recalls ready-to-eat salads

    The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

    Northern Tier Bakery of St. Paul Park, Minn., is recalling approximately 905 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) salads.

    The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

    There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

    The following items, produced from May 18, 2022, through June 8, 2022, are being recalled:

    • 4-oz. plastic packages of “SUPERMOM’S KITCHEN Chef Salad EGG, WHITE TURKEY MEAT, HAM, MONTEREY JACK & CHEDDAR CHEESE WITH CRISP ROMAINE & GREEN LEAF LETTUCE” with “ENJOY THROUGH” dates of 6/9 and 6/11 represented on the label.
    • 4.3-oz. plastic packages of “SUPERMOM’S KITCHEN Caesar Salad SEASONED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS, PARMESAN CHEESE & CROUTON PACKET WITH CRISP ROMAINE & GREEN LEAF LETTUCE” with “ENJOY THROUGH” dates of 5/26, 5/28, 5/31, 6/2, 6/4, 6/8, 6/9, 6/11, 6/14 and 6/16 represented on the label.

    The recalled products, bearing establishment number “EST. 19860” inside the USDA mark of inspection, were shipped to retail locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but discard or return them to the place of purchase.

    Consumers with questions may contact Northern Tier Bakery at (800) 643-1948.

    Taylor Farms recalls Trader Joe’s Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit

    The product may contain wheat and eggs, allergens not declared on the label

    Taylor Farms Retail of Guadalupe, Calif., is recalling a single production day of Trader Joe’s Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit.

    The product may contain wheat and eggs, allergens not declared on the label.

    There have been no reported adverse reactions to date.

    The recalled product, packaged in 9.75 oz bag with a UOC of 00662932 and a Best if Used By date of June 2, 2022, was sold at Trader Joe’s stores nationwide

    What to do

    Customers with an allergy or sensitivity to wheat or eggs who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but discard it.

    Consumers with questions may contact Taylor Farms at (855) 455-0098 Monday through Friday between 8am and 4pm (PST)

    Safeway Fresh Food recalls Chicken Caesar Salad

    The product contains anchovies, eggs, and wheat, which are allergens that are not declared on the label

    Safeway Fresh Food of Vineland, N.J., is recalling approximately 717 pounds of ready-to-eat Chicken Caesar Salad.

    The product contains anchovies, eggs, and wheat, which are allergens that are not declared on the label.

    There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

    The following item, produced on April 19, 2022, is being recalled:

    • 13.6-oz. plastic bowl containing “Dole FRESH Takes CLASSIC CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD” with a use by date of 05/05/2022 and lot code S109000 1, located at the top of the front label.

    The recalled product, bearing the establishment number “EST. 40283” inside the USDA mark of inspection, was shipped to distributors in Maryland and Virginia and then further distributed to retailers in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

    What to do

    Consumers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it. Instead, they should discard or return it to the place of purchase.

    Consumers with questions may contact Safeway Fresh Food at (609) 774-4796 or by email at jchayka@safewaygroup.net.

    Dole Fresh Vegetables recalls salads containing iceberg lettuce

    The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

    Dole Fresh Vegetables is recalling Dole-branded and private label packaged salads with iceberg lettuce processed at its Springfield, Ohio, and Soledad, Calif., facilities.

    The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses have been reported to date.

    Recalled products from Ohio have a lot code beginning with the letter “W” and a “Best if Used By” date between December 22, 2021, and January 9, 2022.

    Recalled products from California have a lot code beginning with the letter “B” and a “Best if Used By” date between December 23, 2021, and January 8, 2022.

    The lot codes are in the upper-right-hand corner of the package.

    Recalled salad items from the Springfield facility were shipped to Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Maryland, North Dakota, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Wisconsin, and the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec.

    Recalled salad items from the Soledad facility were shipped to Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and the Canadian provinces of  Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

    A list of the recalled products from both facilities may be found here.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products and still have them in their refrigerators should not consume them. Instead, they should discard them immediately.

    Consumers with questions may contact the firm at (800) 356-3111 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (PT).

    Dole Fresh Vegetables recalls various salads

    The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

    Dole Fresh Vegetables is recalling all Dole-branded and private label packaged salads processed at its Bessemer City, N.C, and Yuma, Ariz., processing facilities.

    The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

    Some of the recalled products genetically matched a strain of Listeria monocytogenes that the FDA and CDC believe was responsible for sixteen illnesses since 2014.

    The recalled products are identified by a product lot code beginning with either the letter “N” or “Y” in the upper right-hand corner of the package. They also have a “Best if Used By” date between November 30, 2021, and January 8, 2022.

    A list of the recalled products may be found here.

    Recalled items from the Bessemer City facility were sold in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

    Recalled items from the Yuma facility were sold in Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them. Instead, they should discard them immediately.

    Consumers with questions may contact the firm at (800) 356-3111 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (PT).

    Fresh Express recalls various salad products

    The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

    Fresh Express is recalling certain varieties of its branded and private label salads produced at the company’s Streamwood, Ill., facility

    The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported ten illnesses.

    A list of the recalled products, which includes all Use-By Dates of fresh salad items with product codes Z324 through Z350 located on the front of the packages below the Use-By Date, may be found here.

    The recalled products were sold by retailers in Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Manitoba.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them. Instead, they should discard or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

    Consumers with questions may contact the company at (800) 242-5472 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (ET).

    Ready Pac Foods recalls ready to eat salad products

    The products contain anchovies, an allergen not declared on the label

    Ready Pac Foods in Swedesboro, N.J., and Jackson, Ga., is recalling approximately 222,915 pounds of ready-to-eat salad products with meat and poultry.

    The products contain anchovies, an allergen not declared on the label.

    There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

    A list of the recalled items, produced from August 27, 2021, through September 19, 2021, and shipped to retail and DOD locations nationwide, may be found here.

    The recalled products may bear establishment number “M-18502B”, “P-18502B”, “M-32081”, or “P-32081” printed on the packaging next to the use by date.

    What to do

    Customers with an allergy or sensitivity to anchovies who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but discard or return them to the place of purchase.

    Consumers with questions may contact the firm at (800) 800-7822 or by email at mary.toscano@bonduelle.com.

    Drew’s Organics recalls Aldi Simply Nature Organic Poppy Seed Dressing

    The product has potential for microbial growth, including Clostridium botulinum

    Drew’s Organics of Chester, Vt., is recalling one lot code of Aldi Simply Nature Organic Poppy Seed Dressing.

    A processing issue that could allow for microbial growth, including Clostridium botulinum.

    No illnesses are reported to date.

    The recalled product comes, which comes in a 12 fl. oz. glass bottle with the Best if Used By date of Feb 15 2023, and UPC #4099100023169, was sold at select Aldi stores between August 20tand September 10, 2021 in Alabama, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product should discontinue use of it and can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

    Consumers with questions may contact Drew’s Organics at (800) 228-2980 Monday – Friday from 8:30AM – 4:30PM (EST), or by email info@drewsorganics.com.

    Buurma Farms recalls Plain (Flat) Parsley

    The product may be contaminated with with Shiga-toxin producing E.coli.

    Buurma Farms of Willard, Ohio, is recalling 320 boxes of its Plain Parsley.

    Testing shows the product may be contaminated with Shiga-toxin producing E.coli.

    No illnesses have been reported to date.

    The product being recalled is Buurma Plain (flat leaf) Parsley with a harvest date of August 30, 2021

    Individual bunches of flat parsley sold to retailers for purchase by consumers would likely have a “BUURMA FARMS Plain Parsley” twist-tie with a price look-up (PLU) number of 4901 and a UPC code of 33383 80125.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but rather discard it.

    Consumers with questions may call the consumer hotline at (866) 827-3362 Monday through Friday, 8am-5pm (EST)

    BrightFarms recalls packaged salad greens

    The product may be contaminated with Salmonella

    BrightFarms is recalling various packaged salad greens.

    The product may be contaminated with Salmonella.

    Eight illnesses have been reported.

    The following products, packaged in clear, plastic clamshells with "best by" dates through 7/29/2021, are being recalled:

    • BrightFarms Baby Spinach (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)
    • BrightFarms Nutrigreens (3 oz. package)
    • BrightFarms Butter Crisp (4 oz. Package)
    • BrightFarms Harvest Crunch (4 oz. package)
    • BrightFarms Mighty Romaine (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)
    • BrightFarms 50/50 Spring & Spinach (4 oz. package)
    • BrightFarms Spring Crunch (4 oz. package)
    • BrightFarms Spring Mix (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)
    • BrightFarms Sunny Crunch (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

    The recalled products were sold by the following retailers:

    • Illinois: Mariano's Fresh Markets, Walmart (select stores), Strack Van Till, Sullivan's Foods, Caputo's, Jewel-Osco
    • Wisconsin: Pick 'n Save, Metro Market, Copps, Tadych's, Walmart (select stores)
    • Iowa: Walmart (select stores)
    • Indiana: Strack Van Till
    • Michigan: Tadych's

    Additional retailers may be affected.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but discard or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

    Consumers with questions may contact the company at (866) 857-8745 from 8am – 11pm (EDT, or by email at info@brightfarms.com with the subject line: Recall.

    Dole Fresh Vegetables recalls Sunflower Crunch chopped salad kits

    The product may contain wheat and tree nuts, allergens not declared on the label

    Dole Fresh Vegetables is recalling two lot codes of Dole Sunflower Crunch Chopped Salad Kits.

    The product may contain wheat and tree nuts, allergens not declared on the label.

    No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date.

    The recalled product with UPC code 0-71430-00034-2, “Best By” sate 02-11-21and lot codes W02702A and W02702B were sold in Ohio, New York and Wisconsin

    What to do

    Customers with an allergy to wheat and tree nuts who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but rather discard it.

    Consumers with questions may call Dole at (800) 356-3111 24/7.

    Food Evolution recalls ready-to-eat dips and salads

    The products contain meat that did not undergo federal inspection

    Food Evolution of Schiller Park, Ill., is recalling approximately 6,806 pounds of ready-to-eat dips and salads.

    The products contain meat that did not undergo federal inspection.

    There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

    The following items, containing meat and produced from November 9, 2020, through January 29, 2021, and have “USE BY” dates through February 6, 2021, are being recalled:

    • 31-oz. container containing “Taco Dip With Refried Beans, Chili, Sour Cream, Cheddar, Onions, Black Olives, Jalapenos, & Red Pepper thoughtfully handmade —fresh to you — Fresh, Fast, Gourmet.”
    • 18-oz. container containing “Taco Dip With Refried Beans, Chili, Sour Cream, Cheddar, Onions, Black Olives, Jalapenos, & Red Pepper thoughtfully handmade —fresh to you — Fresh, Fast, Gourmet.”
    • 7-oz. container containing “Tri-Colored Italian Style Rotini Pasta Salad with Salami thoughtfully handmade — fresh to you — Fresh, Fast, Gourmet.”
    • 8-oz. container containing “German Style Potato Salad with Bacon thoughtfully handmade — fresh to you — Fresh, Fast, Gourmet.”

    The recalled products, bearing establishment number “EST. 34309” inside the USDA mark of inspection, were shipped to retail locations in Illinois.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but discard or return them to the place of purchase.

    Consumers with questions may contact Art Sezgin (818) 837-7600.

    Dole Fresh Vegetables recalls Endless Summer Salad Kits

    The product may contain fish and egg, allergens not declared on the label

    Dole Fresh Vegetables is recalling Dole Endless Summer Salad Kits.

    The product may contain fish and egg, allergens not declared on the label.

    No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date.

    The recalled product, lot codes B00912A and B00912B, UPC code 0-71430-01073-0 and a best if used by date of January 26, 2021, were sold in Arizona, California, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

    What to do

    Consumers who purchased the recalled product should not consume, but rather discard it.

    Consumers with questions may call Dole at (800) 356-3111, 24 hours a day.

