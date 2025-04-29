Bread rolls recalled because they may contain glass

Key takeaways

Urgent recall alert: Upper Crust Bakery is recalling three types of bread rolls—Ancient Grains Hoagie Roll, Multigrain Sourdough, and Whole Grain Multigrain—sold in six states due to potential glass fragments found on top of the bread.

Product and distribution details: The affected products were sold frozen in Pennsylvania, California, Connecticut, Maryland, Delaware, and Ohio, with a total of over 800 cases involved in the recall.

Consumer guidance: Consumers are advised not to eat the recalled bread, to discard it safely or return it for a refund; no injuries have been reported so far, but investigations are ongoing.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has alerted consumers about an urgent recall of three bread products that may contain shards of glass.

According to the FDA’s enforcement report, Upper Crust Bakery is recalling three different types of rolls sold at retailers in Pennsylvania, California, Connecticut, Maryland, Delaware and Ohio. According to the FDA’s report, glass fragments were found on top of the bread.

The following products are included in the recall:

Product Details

# Product Description Recall Number Classification Code Information Product Quantity Reason for Recall 1 Ancient Grains Hoagie Roll, 4 oz, Paper carton (corrugated), CP45, Frozen F-0741-2025 Class II Lot # 90 89 cases Glass fragment found on top of bread. 2 Multigrain Sourdough , 18 oz, Paper carton (corrugated), CP12, Frozen F-0742-2025 Class II Lot # 90 699 cases Glass fragment found on top of bread. 3 Whole Grain Multigrain , 20 oz, Paper carton (corrugated), CP12, Frozen F-0743-2025 Class II Lot # 92 30 cases Glass fragment found on top of bread.

What to do

Consumers who purchased the recalled rolls should not eat them and either discard them in a secure trash can or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. So far, there have been no reports of injuries linked to the recalled products.

