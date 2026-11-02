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Bodum recalls 5.9 million French presses after reports of burns

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs - Bodum recalls 5.9 million French press coffee makers due to burn risks from breaking glass carafes.

The company will add stirring spoons and warnings to future sales of affected products

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  • Bodum is recalling 5.9 million French press coffee makers following 70 breakage reports, including 48 reports of burns.

  • The recall covers eight models with replaceable eight-cup and 12-cup glass carafes.

  • Owners can request a free plastic stirring spoon and warning label.

Bodum USA is recalling millions of French press coffee makers because damaged glass carafes can unexpectedly break during use, posing a serious burn risk.

The October 29 recall covers Bistro, Brazil, Caffettiera, Chambord, Crema, Java, Jesper, and Kenya models sold from 1974 through October 2026 for approximately $15 to $65. Retailers included Target, Walmart, Amazon, and coffee and home goods stores nationwide.

Why the stirring utensil matters

In a separate statement, Bodum said the voluntary recall is intended to reinforce instructions against using damaged carafes and stirring coffee with metal utensils. Metal spoons can damage the glass, potentially leading to breakage while the press is being used.

Bodum’s published instructions for its Chambord French press already call for stirring with a plastic or wooden spoon. Those directions describe adding hot water to the grounds, stirring, allowing the coffee to brew for four minutes, and then slowly lowering the plunger. The stirring step makes the choice of utensil a practical concern during everyday brewing.

The company characterized the rate of reported breakage incidents as extremely low compared with the millions of products it has sold over decades. It said injury reports are taken seriously and described the additional spoon and label as measures to encourage safe use.

Bodum also said future sales of the affected products will include the plastic stirring spoon and additional warning label. Existing U.S. owners can obtain those items at no charge.

How to check your coffee maker

The Bodum name appears on most models’ frames and inner lids, and is engraved on the glass with product warnings.

Capacity labels may require a closer look. Bodum measures its coffeemakers using European cup sizes, with each cup representing approximately four ounces. Its FAQ lists an eight-cup press at 34 ounces and a 12-cup press at 51 ounces. Consumers comparing their coffee maker with the recall description should use those product capacities when checking the size.

What owners should do

Stop using metal utensils in the carafe immediately, and do not use cracked or damaged glass.

For assistance, call 888-879-8213, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern, email Bodum3302@sedgwick.com, or visit the recall website for photos, model identification, and remedy information.

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