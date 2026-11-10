USDA warns of undeclared allergens in frozen meat and poultry products

Federal officials have issued a public health alert for frozen meat and poultry products containing sesame that is missing from their labels; the beef product also contains undeclared fish.

The affected Bami Rolls, Saté Kroketten and Bitterballen were sold online nationwide through Lowlands House.

Consumers should discard the products or return them. No adverse reactions have been confirmed.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for several frozen meat and poultry products because their labels fail to disclose ingredients that could pose a risk to people with food allergies.

The products contain undeclared sesame. In addition, the beef product contains Worcestershire sauce made with anchovy, meaning fish is also missing from its allergen labeling, according to the agency’s Nov. 6 alert.

FSIS did not request a recall because the products are no longer available for purchase. However, officials are concerned that consumers may still have them in their refrigerators or freezers.

The alert covers three products, all packaged in clear vacuum-packed bags and marked with an October 2027 best-by date.

The recalled products

The six-piece packages of Bami Rolls carry lot codes BR-2026-01 and BR-2026-02. The 10-piece packages of Saté Kroketten carry lot code SK-1026-01, while the 12-piece packages of Bitterballen carry lot code BB-1026-01.

The packages bear establishment number “EST. M3177” or “EST. P3177” inside the USDA inspection mark. The frozen products, which are not ready to eat, were produced on Oct. 15, Oct. 16 and Oct. 27, 2026.

Lowlands House sold the products online nationwide. They may also have been sold at a festival and farmers market in Greer, South Carolina. FSIS discovered the labeling problem during a routine review.

What to do

No adverse reactions linked to the products have been confirmed. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a health care provider.

Consumers who purchased the affected products should not eat them, FSIS said. Instead, they should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Questions about the alert can be directed to Betterballen Foods LLC owner Brian Kops at 312-340-4823 or brian.kops@betterballenfoods.com. Consumers with food safety questions can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854.