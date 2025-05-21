Ford recalls nearly 10,000 F-150 pickup trucks

Ford issues recall for popular pickup truck.

Affected trucks could lose steering control.

Use the NHTSA recall page to learn if a vehicle is affected.

Ford is recalling 9,181 2025 F-150 pickup trucks. The lower intermediate shaft fasteners may be improperly attached to the steering gear, allowing the shaft to come loose or detach.

A lower intermediate shaft that detaches can result in a loss of steering control, increasing the risk of a crash.

What to do

Dealers will inspect and replace the lower intermediate shaft fasteners as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 26, 2025. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 25S46.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 888-275-9171) or go to nhtsa.gov.

To determine if you vehicle is included in this recall, visit the NHTSA recalls page and enter the license plate number or 17-digit VIN.

