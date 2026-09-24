Nearly 168,000 pounds of meat recalled over false USDA inspection mark

Star Meat Delivery is recalling about 167,639 pounds of raw pork, beef and goat products that were produced without federal inspection.

The meat was sent through a Georgia distributor to stores and restaurants nationwide. Shipping boxes may carry a false USDA inspection mark reading “EST. 1363.”

No illnesses or injuries have been confirmed, but consumers should throw away affected meat or return it to the store.

Star Meat Delivery Inc. is recalling approximately 167,639 pounds of raw pork, beef and goat products that were produced without federal inspection, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

USDA has listed this recall as Class I, the highest threat level.

The products were shipped to A&D Foods, a distributor in Georgia, and then sent to retail stores and restaurants nationwide. They include goat cuts, sliced beef, oxtail, short ribs, ground pork, chorizo, pork chops and other cuts. The meat was produced on various dates before September 22, 2026.

Shipping boxes bear a false USDA mark of inspection with the establishment number “EST. 1363.” FSIS says that number does not have a federal grant of inspection. Shoppers may have difficulty identifying the meat by its original label because stores may have placed their own price and handling stickers on individual packages.

Potential danger

FSIS discovered the problem during surveillance activities. The agency says food produced without inspection may contain harmful bacteria, undeclared allergens or other contaminants. It has received no confirmed reports of illness or injury linked to the recalled products.

The agency is concerned that some of the meat may still be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers should not eat it; they should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase. Restaurants and retailers should stop serving or selling the recalled products.

FSIS says it may add products to the recall as more information becomes available. Consumers can check the recall notice and available product labels or call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854. Anyone concerned about an illness or injury should contact a healthcare provider.