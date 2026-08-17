Marketside tomato bisque soup kits recalled over possible listeria contamination

Kettle Cuisine is recalling 3,240 Marketside Tomato Bisque Soup Kits over possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The 14-ounce kits, sold exclusively at select Walmart stores in 29 states, carry UPC 194346474004 and a use-by date of Aug. 22, 2026.

No illnesses have been confirmed; consumers should discard the product or return it for a refund.

Kettle Cuisine LLC has recalled thousands of Marketside Tomato Bisque Soup Kits sold exclusively at Walmart because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to a company announcement.

The recall covers 3,240 wrapped, 14-ounce trays bearing UPC 194346474004 and a use-by date of Aug. 22, 2026. Kettle Cuisine distributed the soup kits from June 30 through July 7 to select Walmart stores in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

The Savage, Maryland-based company initiated the recall after routine testing produced a presumptive positive result for listeria. Its investigation is continuing in coordination with the FDA. No confirmed illnesses linked to the product had been reported as of the company’s Aug. 12 announcement.

Listeria’s effects

Listeria infections can cause fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. More serious cases may involve headache, a stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or convulsions. The infection can be especially dangerous for young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems, and it can cause miscarriage or stillbirth during pregnancy.

Consumers should not eat, serve, sell, or distribute the recalled soup. They should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Because contaminated food may look and smell normal, consumers should not rely on its appearance to determine whether it is safe.

The company also recommends washing hands after handling the product and cleaning and sanitizing refrigerators, containers, utensils, countertops, and other surfaces that may have come into contact with it. Anyone who ate the soup and develops symptoms should contact a healthcare provider.

Questions may be directed to the Kettle Cuisine hotline at 617-409-1104, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time.