Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News

Political News

Latest Articles

Past Articles

December, 2021

House and Senate vote to avert government shutdown until February

November, 2021

New Biden infrastructure bill finally becomes law

October, 2021

Federal Reserve issues new rules on investments after trading missteps by senior officials

House votes to raise debt ceiling until early December

President Biden signs bill to avoid government shutdown

August, 2021

Senate passes $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill

July, 2021

Biden to sign executive order imposing consumer-friendly rules on Big Tech and ISPs

June, 2021

Supreme Court rules to uphold the Affordable Care Act

Biden to sign legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday

Juneteenth set to become a federal holiday

April, 2021

President Biden proposes $1.5 trillion annual budget loaded with boosts to social programs

January, 2021

Facebook doubles down on promise to get out of politics

Biden moves to open special Affordable Care Act enrollment period

Biden orders DOJ to end contracts with private prisons

Biden to sign executive order aimed at strengthening American manufacturing sector

Biden to sign two more executive orders to help low-income consumers

Many changes proposed by the Biden administration will affect consumers

November, 2020

President-elect Biden appoints COVID-19 advisory team

California voters back Uber and Lyft on gig economy ballot measure

Americans have voted, now it’s a waiting game

Consumers face misleading robocalls on Election Day 2020

What consumers can expect if voting in person on Election Day 2020

Federal judge tells USPS to take 'extraordinary measures' to process mail-in ballots

October, 2020

Twitter restricts Trump campaign account for posting ‘hacked materials’

Microsoft reportedly stops Russian hackers from interfering in U.S. elections

September, 2020

Judge orders USPS to prioritize election mail

Twitter launches U.S. election hub to inform consumers about voting in 2020

August, 2020

House to vote Saturday on bill to provide $25 billion in aid to postal service

April, 2020

Consumers still have time to complete the 2020 Census

March, 2020

Young people are actively worrying about political issues, experts find

December, 2019

China to ban all American-made hardware and software in government and public offices

Food stamp program rule change would require more consumers to work for benefits

October, 2019

U.S. to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion in European imports

May, 2019

Nevada legislature passes law to circumvent the Electoral College

April, 2019

Most Americans don’t support Warren’s plan to break up big tech companies

August, 2018

Consumer agency ending routine audits of lenders

June, 2018

Some passengers learn too late that Greyhound gives easy access to law enforcement

Trump announces 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese goods

Mexico imposes tariffs on U.S. pork exports

May, 2018

U.S., China call a truce in trade war

April, 2018

CFPB director asks Congress to reduce the agency’s power

February, 2018

Democrats and Republicans agree on two-year budget deal

January, 2018

State of the Union speech promises increased prosperity

How consumers could be affected by a government shutdown

RIP: The regulations that Trump killed in 2017

October, 2017

Senate votes to block lawsuits against financial services firms

September, 2017

Two firms that won border wall contracts were previously convicted of defrauding the U.S. government

July, 2017

Does President Trump's online conduct warrant a Twitter ban?

June, 2017

Groups line up against Senate healthcare bill

Consumer groups line up to bash Treasury Department report

Treasury report expected to be harshly critical of consumer agency

House passes bill loosening regulation of financial sector

Dakota Access Pipeline firm monitored protesters and shared intel with police

May, 2017

Groups say Trump budget would hit consumers hard

Consumer groups descend on Washington to fight protection rollbacks

April, 2017

Trump's tax plan cuts rates, removes some deductions

How would a government shutdown affect you?

Texas mayor who stoked 'Sharia Law' fears may be tapped for HUD post

March, 2017

Justice Department changes its tune on Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Reporters often banned from public meetings even though it's unconstitutional

February, 2017

There's growing concern about a trade war with China

Steve Forbes labels border adjustment tax idea 'crazy'

January, 2017

Tech sector condemns Trump border closings

Trump promises to do a 'big number' on Dodd-Frank

Private prison industry sees big leap in stock price under Trump administration

State attorneys general defend Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

December, 2016

GOP group releases hit list of 200 rules, regs it wants to deep six

November, 2016

What a Trump presidency may mean for your pocketbook

Ride-sharing companies offer special deals for election day

October, 2016

How to immigrate to Canada

October, 2015

Clinton vows to take action on gun violence

June, 2014

Op-ed: Call the morgue; environmentalists are at it again

September, 2009

Senate Studies Cell Phone Cancer Risks

July, 2006

Nigeria 419: The Road to Ruin

Get the news you need delivered to you

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

You’re signed up

We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.