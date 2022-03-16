Political News

Senate votes to keep U.S. on Daylight Saving Time permanently
Even in a bitterly partisan U.S. Senate, Republicans and Democrats have found something to agree on. Lawmakers unanimously approved a bill to make Daylight…
The Senate has signed off on a sweeping retooling of the United States Postal Service (USPS). On Tuesday, 79 across-the-aisle yeas approved the $107 billio…
The White House has announced that America’s crumbling roads and bridges are up next in its infrastructure agenda. The Biden team says its Bipartisan Infra…
President Joe Biden has signed an executive order that’s intended to reduce the complexity of government services, such as the processing of benefits and p…
House and Senate vote to avert government shutdown until February
Federal Reserve issues new rules on investments after trading missteps by senior officials
House votes to raise debt ceiling until early December
Biden to sign executive order imposing consumer-friendly rules on Big Tech and ISPs
Supreme Court rules to uphold the Affordable Care Act
Biden to sign legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
President Biden proposes $1.5 trillion annual budget loaded with boosts to social programs
Facebook doubles down on promise to get out of politics
Biden moves to open special Affordable Care Act enrollment period
Biden orders DOJ to end contracts with private prisons
Biden to sign executive order aimed at strengthening American manufacturing sector
Biden to sign two more executive orders to help low-income consumers
Many changes proposed by the Biden administration will affect consumers
President-elect Biden appoints COVID-19 advisory team
California voters back Uber and Lyft on gig economy ballot measure
Americans have voted, now it’s a waiting game
Consumers face misleading robocalls on Election Day 2020
What consumers can expect if voting in person on Election Day 2020
Federal judge tells USPS to take 'extraordinary measures' to process mail-in ballots
Twitter restricts Trump campaign account for posting ‘hacked materials’
Microsoft reportedly stops Russian hackers from interfering in U.S. elections
Judge orders USPS to prioritize election mail
Twitter launches U.S. election hub to inform consumers about voting in 2020
House to vote Saturday on bill to provide $25 billion in aid to postal service
Young people are actively worrying about political issues, experts find
China to ban all American-made hardware and software in government and public offices
Food stamp program rule change would require more consumers to work for benefits
Nevada legislature passes law to circumvent the Electoral College
Most Americans don’t support Warren’s plan to break up big tech companies
Some passengers learn too late that Greyhound gives easy access to law enforcement
Trump announces 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese goods
State of the Union speech promises increased prosperity
How consumers could be affected by a government shutdown
Senate votes to block lawsuits against financial services firms
Two firms that won border wall contracts were previously convicted of defrauding the U.S. government
Does President Trump's online conduct warrant a Twitter ban?
Groups line up against Senate healthcare bill
Consumer groups line up to bash Treasury Department report
Treasury report expected to be harshly critical of consumer agency
House passes bill loosening regulation of financial sector
Dakota Access Pipeline firm monitored protesters and shared intel with police
Groups say Trump budget would hit consumers hard
Consumer groups descend on Washington to fight protection rollbacks
Trump's tax plan cuts rates, removes some deductions
How would a government shutdown affect you?
Texas mayor who stoked 'Sharia Law' fears may be tapped for HUD post
Justice Department changes its tune on Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
Reporters often banned from public meetings even though it's unconstitutional
There's growing concern about a trade war with China
Tech sector condemns Trump border closings
Trump promises to do a 'big number' on Dodd-Frank
Private prison industry sees big leap in stock price under Trump administration
State attorneys general defend Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
GOP group releases hit list of 200 rules, regs it wants to deep six
What a Trump presidency may mean for your pocketbook
