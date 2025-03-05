Web startup Passes faces class action over alleged child exploitation

Passes, a content creator platform founded by Scale AI co-founder Lucy Guo, is facing a class action lawsuit alleging the distribution of child pornography. The lawsuit, filed last month in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, claims that Passes, Guo, and two other defendants knowingly profited from the dissemination of explicit content involving minors.

A spokesperson for Passes has denied the allegations, calling the lawsuit a "misguided attempt to defame our company for monetary gain" and asserting that the company adheres to strict safety and privacy policies.

Passes, which enables creators to share content with subscribers, has been a rising name in the influencer economy. The platform raised $40 million in Series A funding in 2024 and recently partnered with the University of Michigan to capitalize on new rules surrounding college athletes' use of their name, image, and likeness (NIL).

Allegations and defendants

The lawsuit, filed by the law firms Clark Smith Villazor and Schwartz Breslin, alleges that Passes allowed users aged 15 to 17 to join as creators and specifically marketed to them.

The lead plaintiff, OnlyFans model Alice Rosenblum, claims that she was 17 at the time and was encouraged to upload explicit content to the platform’s internal storage system, "The Vault."

Two additional defendants, Alec Celestin and Lani Ginoza, are accused of facilitating the alleged misconduct. Celestin, a tech entrepreneur, and Ginoza, a former director of talent at Passes, allegedly encouraged Rosenblum to share explicit content and sold the material to high-spending subscribers. The suit also claims that Celestin’s company, Nofhotos, was involved in distributing such content through Passes’ direct messaging system.

The complaint further alleges that Guo was aware of Rosenblum’s age and took steps to override Passes’ internal safeguards designed to protect underage creators.

Company response

Passes has responded to the lawsuit by emphasizing its stringent verification process, which requires parental consent and identification for underage users. The company maintains that it "does not allow nudity whatsoever" and has "best-in-class safety and privacy standards," according to an Inc. report.

"There is no record or recollection of Lucy Guo ever interacting with the plaintiff. There is no evidence in the complaint that links Passes or our founder to this prohibited activity," a company spokesperson stated.

What’s next?

The lawsuit seeks a jury trial, damages, and injunctive relief for an undisclosed number of plaintiffs. As legal proceedings unfold, the case has drawn attention to the evolving regulatory landscape for digital platforms that cater to content creators, particularly those involving minors.

Guo, a high-profile figure in the tech and influencer industries, co-founded Scale AI before launching Passes in 2022. With a reported net worth of $360 million, she has been a key player in the Miami startup scene.

The outcome of the case could have significant implications for the broader creator economy, particularly as regulators and lawmakers scrutinize platforms that monetize user-generated content.