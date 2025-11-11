New study uncovers the hidden plastic in your morning routine

In testing by Water Filter Guru, a drip coffee machine sample contained about 453 plastic particles per liter, versus about 131 per liter from a high-power blender.

Even simple‐use appliances like drip coffee machines and blenders were found to shed microplastics into the water processed.

The study did not identify plastic types or link exposure levels to health limits (none currently exist), so the numbers show presence, not risk thresholds.

We tend to worry about plastic bottles, takeaway cups, and visible packaging when it comes to plastic exposure. But what if the appliances in your own kitchen are quietly contributing to your plastic burden?

That’s the idea explored by Water Filter Guru in a recent experiment. They asked: could a common drip coffee machine or a high-powered blender actually be introducing microplastic particles into the water you drink or the beverage you blend?

The findings suggest that yes, they can—and that the level of exposure may vary more than many expect.

How the test was done

Researchers at Water Filter Guru used distilled water for their experiment to minimize pre-existing contaminants. They focused on the study on two appliances: one standard drip coffee machine, and one high-power blender.

After running water through each machine (or blending it), they collected samples in clean containers and sent them to a certified lab via the Tap Score Microplastics Water Test kit.

The lab then used fluorescence microscopy to count microplastics across size ranges: <10 µm (only presence/absence), then 10–50 µm, 50–100 µm, 100–500 µm, 500–1,000 µm, and 1,000–5,000 µm.

Results were converted into “particles per liter” for easier comparison.

Important limitations: the test did not determine the polymer type (what kind of plastic), it did not establish safe or regulatory limits (because none exist for microplastics in drinking water), and the smallest size category (<10 µm) was only noted as “detected” not quantified.

The results

Here’s a look at the key findings:

The drip coffee machine sample had about 453 particles per liter, compared to about 131 particles per liter for the blender.

Put in simpler terms, that’s roughly 30 plastic particles in an 8-ounce cup from the coffee machine, versus about 9 particles in an 8-ounce cup from the blender.

The size distribution of the particles also differed: the blender water was dominated by smaller dust-sized particles (<50 µm), while the coffee machine sample contained larger fragments (50–500 µm and even above).

Because particles under 10 µm were only marked “detected,” the true particle counts may actually be higher than reported—especially for the coffee machine.

The study emphasises that while we can’t say “this level is safe” (because no benchmark exists), the results signal that familiar kitchen appliances can be a previously under-appreciated pathway of microplastic exposure.

What consumers can do

There are some simple ways to cut down on microplastics from kitchen appliances. Here’s a few suggestions: