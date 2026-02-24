What the Supreme Court’s tariff ruling really means for your wallet

Price pressure may ease — eventually. Lower tariffs reduce importer costs, but retailers may be slow to cut prices.

Savings won’t happen overnight. Some tariffs remain, and new ones could emerge, keeping prices volatile.

Watch big-ticket sales. Appliances, electronics, and furniture may see stronger discounts as retailers clear excess inventory.

Last Friday, the Supreme Court dropped a decision that could reshape what you pay for everything from a refrigerator to a cordless drill.

In a 6–3 ruling, the court said the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not give President Trump the authority to impose broad, country-specific tariffs. That wipes out a major chunk of the so-called “Liberation Day” tariffs, including the 10% across-the-board import tax that had been in place.

Translation: A big batch of import taxes just got tossed.

But before you get too excited about instant price drops the next time you shop, let’s slow this train down. Unfortunately, this is going to be noisy and possibly a bit messy.

First, a quick reminder: Tariffs are taxes

Tariffs aren’t paid by foreign governments. They’re paid by U.S. importers when goods hit our ports. And in many cases, companies then pass those costs along to you.

That’s why this ruling matters.

According to the Yale Budget Lab, if the court had upheld the tariffs, the effective U.S. tariff rate would have remained around 16.9%. With the ruling, that rate drops to about 9.1%.

That’s a pretty big percentage swing.

And it directly affects shopping categories like:

Electronics

Furniture

Household appliances

Sporting goods

Beauty products

Home improvement items

These are always the products that see price spikes first when trade policy shifts.

Here’s what this news means for shoppers:

It should ease price pressure

In theory, removing tariffs lowers costs for importers. Lower costs can then lead to you starting to see lower prices at the store.

The Yale Budget Lab estimates the average household would have lost about $800 over time due to tariff-related price increases. That projected hit just got cut roughly in half.

That’s meaningful, but the reality is that prices don’t drop as quickly as they rise.

If retailers already raised prices to cover tariff costs, they may not be in a rush to reverse those increases. Especially with inflation still running at 3.0% annually.

The bottom-line is that retailers hate uncertainty. And right now, uncertainty is being felt everywhere.

Don’t expect instant rollbacks at checkout

Even though the court struck down most of the tariffs under IEEPA, not all tariffs are gone.

For example, steel and aluminum tariffs (50%) remain in place and other sector-specific tariffs also remain.

And the administration has already signaled it will pursue new tariffs under different legal authorities, including the Trade Act of 1974.

In fact, the president has already floated a new 10% global tariff using alternative authority.

So, if you’re waiting for that appliance or patio set to suddenly drop 15% overnight, don’t hold your breath.

This could turn into a legal ping-pong match that drags on for months.

Big-ticket products may catch a break

Here’s where you can be strategic shopper. If some retailers overbought at tariff-inflated prices, there’s a good chance they have inventory that they need to clear out to make room for next season.

So, if you’re planning on buying any of these, you can potentially score a deal in the next few months:

Major appliances

Electronics

Imported furniture

Certain home improvement products

Retailers hate sitting on extra inventory, no matter what they paid for it.

I’d specifically be watching these:

Winter clearance sales

Spring home improvement promotions

Memorial Day sales

Back-to-school electronics promos

Fall appliance promotions

Pro tip: Start tracking prices now on the exact model you want (screenshots help). Then watch for stacking opportunities like a store-wide sale in conjunction with a clearance price drop.

And don’t forget to ask about floor models or “open box” products at the end of a sales event. Managers desperately want to get rid of that stuff, and are often willing to cut you a great deal. Start by asking for an additional 25% off and be willing to settle for 15%.

What this means for businesses:

1. Tariff refunds could be massive and really complicated

An estimated 300,000 U.S. importers may be entitled to refunds for tariffs collected under IEEPA.

Importers have paid roughly $175 billion under that authority, according to analysis from the Cato Institute.

But here’s the wrinkle: Refunds won’t automatically show up in importers’ bank accounts.

The administration has indicated it does not plan to voluntarily issue these payouts. That means litigation, and of course, endless paperwork, claims, and inevitable delays.

Some businesses have already passed those costs along to the consumers who buy their products. So even if they get refunds, that doesn’t guarantee we will see price cuts any time soon.

2. Import-heavy companies can breathe easier

Companies that rely heavily on imported components (tech, appliances, and retail) just got some much needed cost relief.

The Consumer Technology Association praised the ruling, stressing that American businesses need predictability to continue to innovate and this ruling gives them that.

It’s an excellent point. When tariff policy is constantly shifting, companies are inclined to freeze hiring, delay investment, and pad their prices for protection.

My bottom line for consumers

Here’s how I’d play it right now:

Don’t panic-buy. This is not a “prices will skyrocket tomorrow” moment. Watch for inventory clearance. Retailers caught mid-policy shift may discount aggressively, especially as spring inventory starts to show up. Be patient on big purchases. Volatility often creates some chances to save money that might not otherwise exist, wait until you find the best deal. Assume more legal drama is coming. Unfortunately, all of this trade policy news is far from settled.

For now, this tariff news leans positive for consumers, especially in import-heavy categories. But only time will tell how this all shakes out.