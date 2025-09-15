FTC probing whether Google, Amazon misled advertisers

Federal Trade Commission probes target ad pricing practices at two of the world’s largest tech companies.

Investigators examining whether Google and Amazon failed to disclose auction terms and reserve pricing.

Scrutiny comes as both firms already face separate antitrust cases over advertising monopolies.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has opened investigations into whether Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google misled advertisers about the cost and terms of placing ads on their platforms, according to people familiar with the matter.

The inquiries are being led by the FTC’s consumer protection unit and focus on whether both companies fully disclosed how their ad auctions and pricing systems worked. Google and Amazon dominate the digital advertising industry, which has eclipsed offline ads in reach and revenue.

Auctions under the microscope

Google runs its lucrative search advertising business through real-time auctions that determine which ads appear when users search. Amazon uses a similar system for its “sponsored listings” that show up alongside product searches.

Investigators are examining whether Amazon disclosed so-called “reserve pricing”—the minimum bid required to place an ad. Regulators also want to know if Google used internal pricing methods to quietly raise ad costs without telling advertisers.

Rising legal pressure

The new FTC probe adds to a growing list of regulatory challenges facing Big Tech. Judges in separate Justice Department cases have already found that Google illegally monopolized online search and ad technologies. Meanwhile, a coalition of states led by Texas is pressing its own lawsuit against the company, alleging deceptive ad practices.

Amazon faces multiple federal suits of its own. A trial is scheduled later this month over whether it made Prime subscriptions too difficult to cancel. Another, broader case alleging the company monopolized online marketplaces is set for trial in 2027. Advertising, now a major growth engine for Amazon, generated $56 billion in revenue last year.

A costly industry shift

Advertisers have long complained about a lack of transparency in digital auctions. In 2023, Google executives acknowledged in court that the company sometimes altered its auction processes to meet revenue goals without notifying advertisers.

The FTC has not commented publicly on the latest inquiries. Google also declined to comment, while Amazon did not respond to requests.

The investigations signal that, even under President Donald Trump’s administration, regulatory pressure on Silicon Valley remains intense. FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson has said the technology sector is his “highest priority.”