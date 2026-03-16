Costco CEO says tariff refunds could lead to lower prices for members

Tariff refunds could lower prices. Costco CEO Ron Vachris said the warehouse club would likely pass any tariff refunds back to members through lower prices or better deals.

Refunds are still uncertain. The Supreme Court ruled certain tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act exceeded presidential authority, but refund timing and amounts remain unclear.

Imported goods may drop in price. Items like cookware, electronics, and home goods could see small price decreases if refunds are issued.

In a recent earnings call, Costco CEO Ron Vachris said if it receives refunds tied to recently overturned tariffs, the warehouse giant plans to pass that value back to members.

While a rebate check in the mail would be the best-case outcome for most members, the savings would most likely appear through lower prices or better deals.

The promise reinforces Costco’s long-standing approach to keeping their margins low while focusing on delivering the best value.

Tariff refunds remain uncertain

Costco is one of more than a thousand companies that challenged tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The Supreme Court recently ruled those tariffs exceeded presidential authority, opening the door for potential refunds to businesses that paid them.

However, the refund process remains unclear, including how much Costco might get, or when the money would arrive.

If Costco does receive money back, the company says it plans to return that value to members.

“As we’ve done in the past… our commitment will be to find the best way to return this value to our members through lower prices and better values,” Vachris said.

Why Costco handles savings differently

Unlike many retailers, Costco earns a large portion of its profits from annual membership fees rather than product markups. That business model allows the company to keep margins thin and focus on maintaining the lowest possible prices.

Analysts say returning tariff savings to shoppers fits perfectly with Costco’s strategy of protecting membership loyalty and renewals.

It also explains why the company has historically absorbed some cost increases rather than immediately raising prices. In fact, executives noted that in many cases, Costco did not pass the full cost of tariffs on to members over the past year.

Actionable tip for Costco shoppers

If tariff-related savings start flowing back to retailers, keep an eye on categories heavily affected by import taxes, including cookware, home goods, textiles, and electronics.

Costco executives have already said they are lowering prices on some affected items as tariffs shift, which means shoppers may start seeing small price drops appear on shelves before any formal refund process is finalized.