Costco is suing the U.S. government over tariffs, seeking full refund

Costco is suing the federal government to protect its ability to get refunds on Trump-era tariffs it paid on imported products

Those tariffs are already baked into prices, showing up as higher costs, fewer promos, and more Kirkland and non-tariff-country options

If Costco wins, you won’t see instant price drops, but it gives them more room to hold prices down and avoid future hikes

Costco just filed a lawsuit that most club members will never read, but the outcome could shape what you pay for a lot of stuff in your cart over the next few years.

The warehouse club is suing the federal government to protect its ability to get refunds on Trump-era tariffs it already paid on imported goods. Those tariffs, imposed using emergency powers, are now being challenged at the Supreme Court.

Here’s the simple version:

Costco has been paying extra fees (tariffs) on many imported items.

A big Supreme Court case may decide those fees were illegal.

Costco doesn’t want to miss its chance to get that money back if possible.

If Costco wins, it won’t mean instant rollbacks on every price tag, but it definitely will give them more wiggle room to keep prices low for their members.

How tariffs show up in your cart (even if you never see the word)

Tariffs are basically extra taxes on imported products. When they go up, someone has to eat that cost:

Sometimes shoppers eat the costs in the form of higher prices.

Sometimes Costco eats the costs in the form of smaller profit margins.

Most of the time it’s actually a mix of both.

Costco leans heavily on imports (produce, appliances, coffee, cooking oils) and has admitted tariffs raised some of their costs.

To soften the blow, the warehouse club has been doing the following:

Shifting more products into Kirkland Signature, where it controls the price and margins.

Sourcing more from countries that aren’t hit by the tariffs.

Quietly raising prices, or reducing the number of promos, in certain categories.

So even if you’ve never thought about tariffs, they’re already baked into the price of things like small appliances, some packaged foods, toys, clothing, and seasonal goods.

If Costco gets tariff refunds, will their prices drop?

Short answer: don’t expect a “Tariff Rebate Sale” banner.

Costco is asking the court for a full refund of duties it has already paid under these contested tariffs. Analysts say companies across the board could be chasing as much as $90 billion in refunds if the Supreme Court says the tariffs went too far.

You probably won’t see a line item that says “tariff refund.” But over the next couple of years, refund money makes it easier for Costco to hold prices steady instead of hiking them up every time their costs change.

Use Costco’s strengths while the legal fight drags on

While courts and politicians argue, shoppers can still tap into Costco’s strengths:

Executive membership math: If you’re spending enough to make the 2% reward pay for the upgrade, you’re essentially getting a built-in discount on everything, tariffs or not.

If you’re spending enough to make the 2% reward pay for the upgrade, you’re essentially getting a built-in discount on everything, tariffs or not. Price checks vs. Amazon and Walmart: Tariff pressure can hit all retailers, but Costco’s bulk model often keeps it cheapest on per-unit pricing. Check per-ounce or per-count, not just sticker price.

Tariff pressure can hit all retailers, but Costco’s bulk model often keeps it cheapest on per-unit pricing. Check per-ounce or per-count, not just sticker price. Returns on big-ticket imports: If you’re on the fence about a pricey imported appliance or gadget that’s gotten more expensive because of tariffs, Costco’s liberal return policy is there to help. If it underperforms or you regret the splurge, their return policy makes it much easier to bring it back than at most other stores.

How to “future-proof” your Costco spending

No matter how the Supreme Court ends up ruling, the tariff situation this year proved that policy can change the prices you pay quickly.

With that said, it’s smart to consider building a little ‘tariff protection’ into how you shop these days: