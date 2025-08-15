Trump floats tariff rebate, sparks internet storm over imaginary '1390 refunds'

President Trump suggests Americans could see rebate checks from tariff revenue, though details are still unclear.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) introduces the American Worker Rebate Act of 2025 to send checks to taxpayers.

IRS confirms deadlines for past stimulus payments have passed, and warns against misinformation about a “fourth stimulus.”

As Americans continue to feel the effects of inflation and look ahead to tax season, many are wondering whether new relief checks are on the way. While rumors of a “fourth stimulus check” continue to spread online, the reality is more complicated. Instead of another pandemic-style payment, Washington is now focused on rebate proposals tied to tariffs and new legislation.

But, to put it plainly, despite a torrent of Google queries for "1390 stimulus checks" and any number of online news stories saying that the IRS "reportedly confirms" the refunds, it is what might be called "fake news" at this point. The rumors are apparently based on comments from President Trump and pending — but not enacted — legislation.

Trump’s Tariff Rebate Idea

On July 25, President Donald Trump said the federal government has seen a surge in revenue from new tariffs. He suggested that some of that money could be returned directly to taxpayers.

“We have so much money coming in, we’re thinking about a little rebate,” Trump said. “But the big thing we want to do is pay down debt. But we’re thinking about a rebate.”

So far, the White House has not released details about eligibility, income thresholds, or how much such a rebate could be worth.

Hawley’s American Worker Rebate Act

Just days after Trump's comment, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) introduced the American Worker Rebate Act of 2025, which aims to send checks to working Americans. While the bill signals strong interest among Republicans in delivering direct financial relief, it is still in the early stages of the legislative process. No payment schedule has been set.

In other words, despite viral posts claiming a new $2,000 check is on the way, Congress and the IRS have made no such announcement.

The first three stimulus checks were sent between 2020 and 2021, with maximum amounts of $1,200, $600, and $1,400.

The IRS says the window to file for missing payments has closed. The deadline for claiming the third and final Recovery Rebate Credit of $1,400 was April 15, 2025.

Any unclaimed payments are now the property of the U.S. Treasury.

If you missed out on a payment, unfortunately, there is no appeals process or extension available.

State-Level Inflation Relief

While a new federal stimulus remains uncertain, some states are offering inflation rebate checks in 2025:

New York : up to $200 for individuals earning under $75,000; up to $400 for married couples under $150,000.

Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Colorado: have issued property-tax or inflation-related rebates, with varying criteria.

Amounts and qualifications differ by state, so it’s best to check your state’s Department of Revenue website for updates.

Rebate vs. Stimulus: What’s the Difference?

Stimulus checks: Direct payments designed to boost consumer spending and stabilize the economy.

Rebates: Partial refunds tied to specific revenue sources (like tariffs or state tax collections). They function more like a payback or refund than a broad economic stimulus.

How to Track Refunds or Payments

If you have filed your income tax return and have a refund coming, that's entirely separate from any stimulus that may, or may not, eventually be enacted. Here's how to check on your refund if you haven't received it yet:

Federal refunds: Use the IRS “Where’s My Refund?” tool at irs.gov.

State refunds: Visit your state’s revenue or taxation department website.

Avoid scams: The IRS does not email, text, or call to request personal or banking information for refunds or stimulus payments. Be wary of websites or social media accounts promising “instant stimulus checks.”

What’s Next?

President Trump has also floated another idea — a $5,000 “DOGE dividend” based on savings identified by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency. However, no official plan has been released, and experts caution it could remain just a talking point. The fact that someone, even a high official, says something doesn't mean it's real.

✅ Checklist: How to Know If You’re Eligible for Relief

Federal stimulus/rebate checks No new stimulus check has been approved.

Watch for updates on Trump’s tariff rebate or Hawley’s Rebate Act through official government announcements. Past stimulus payments The filing deadline for the third stimulus check expired on April 15, 2025.

If you missed it, there is no further action you can take. State-level relief Check your state’s Department of Revenue or taxation website.

Look for programs labeled “inflation rebate,” “tax refund,” or “relief check.” Tracking your refund or rebate Use the IRS Where’s My Refund? tool at irs.gov for federal refunds.

Use your state’s refund tracker for state rebates or tax refunds. Avoid scams The IRS never asks for banking details by phone, email, or text.

Rely only on official .gov websites or trusted tax professionals.

📊 Quick Comparison: Federal vs. State Relief