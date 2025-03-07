Jeep manufacturer sued for Wranglers, Gladiators starting fires

Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep, is facing a class-action lawsuit alleging its Wranglers and Gladiator cars sparked deadly fires.

The lawsuit, filed March 3 in Michigan, alleges a power steering flaw in certain 2021-2023 Jeep Wrangler JL and Gladiator JT vehicles caused nine reported engine compartment fires, resulting in one death and injury, ClassAction.org reports.

Regulator the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that nearly 781,500 2021-2023 Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator models had the faulty power steering pump electrical connector or component parts, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit said that Stellantis is cooperating with NHTSA on the issue but hasn't issued a recall.

Stellantis didn't immediately respond to ConsumerAffairs's request for comment.

The lawsuit aims to represent all U.S. residents who bought or leased a 2021-2023 Jeep Wrangler JL or Jeep Gladiator.

Attorneys at The Miller Law Firm are on the case and can be reached at epm@millerlawpc.com and dal@millerlawpc.com.

