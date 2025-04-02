There’s still time to buy a new car before tariffs kick in

With a wide range of tariffs on imported products ready to begin, most of the attention has been focused on the auto industry and what a 25% tariff on imported cars will mean for consumers. Since many domestic brands are produced in other countries, it may be hard for consumers to avoid higher prices caused by tariffs.

These tariffs, expected to take effect April 3, could add $3,000 to $10,000 to the price of some vehicles, significantly impacting affordability. However, cars and trucks now on dealers’ lots will not be subject to the import duty.

Consumers hoping to purchase a new vehicle not subject to the tariff will need to act before late spring or early summer, depending on how quickly new inventory cycles in.

Jenni Newman, editor-in-chief at Cars.com, says there’s still a wide range of affordable, feature-rich vehicles on lots that haven’t yet been impacted by the tariff changes. She advises consumers to:

Act quickly while untariffed inventory is still available.

Seek out models assembled in the U.S. to avoid future price hikes.

Be aware that tariff fees should not be applied to vehicles already on lots before April 3.

In 2024, imports made up half of all U.S. vehicle sales, including popular models like the Chevrolet Silverado and Ford Bronco Sport, which are assembled abroad despite their American branding. To combat the potential fallout, manufacturers such as Ford, Hyundai, and Kia have boosted their U.S.-based inventory by more than 25% year-over-year.

Best 2025 values

To help consumers navigate the changing landscape, Cars.com has compiled a list of the best value 2025 models across major segments. Vehicles were evaluated on price, safety and tech features, fuel economy, and one-year fuel costs. Many selections are assembled in the U.S., offering a hedge against future tariff-related price increases.

Here are the top picks:

Subcompact Car: Nissan Versa (SV)

Compact Car: Nissan Sentra (S)

Subcompact SUV: Chevrolet Trax (LS with Driver Confidence Package)

Compact SUV: Ford Escape (Active)

Mid-Size SUV: Kia Sorento (LX)

Compact Pickup Truck: Ford Maverick (XL with 2.5-liter hybrid engine, FWD, Co-Pilot 360 extras)

Mid-Size Pickup Truck: Nissan Frontier (S 4x2 King Cab with 6-foot box)

Full-Size Pickup Truck: Ford F-150 (XL 4x2 SuperCab with base 2.7-liter V-6)

Electric Vehicle: Hyundai Ioniq 6 (SE Long Range RWD)

