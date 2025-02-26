UnitedHealthcare settles class action over robocalls

UnitedHealthcare has agreed to pay $2.5 million to settle a class action lawsuit alleging the company violated the federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) by making unsolicited robocalls.

The lawsuit accused UnitedHealthcare of placing non-emergency, automated calls to individuals who were neither members of the health insurance provider nor authorized to receive such calls. These calls were allegedly made between January 9, 2015, and January 9, 2019, using the Avaya Pro Contact or LiveVox IVR dialing systems.

The TCPA requires companies to obtain express written consent before making robocalls to consumers, and plaintiffs in the case argued that UnitedHealthcare failed to do so.

While the company has not admitted to any wrongdoing, it has agreed to the multimillion-dollar settlement to resolve the claims. Under the terms of the settlement, class members—those who received qualifying calls during the specified period—are eligible to receive payments estimated to range from $350 to $1,000, depending on the number of approved claims.

Consumers who wish to exclude themselves from the settlement or object to its terms must do so by April 15, 2025. The deadline to submit a valid claim form to receive a payment is also April 15, 2025. A final approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for June 20, 2025.

No proof of purchase is required to file a claim. Those who believe they qualify can visit the settlement website for more details and to submit a claim form before the deadline.

This settlement is one of many TCPA-related cases brought against companies for unauthorized robocalls, highlighting ongoing consumer protection efforts against unwanted telemarketing practices.

