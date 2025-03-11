MGM Resorts paying data breach victims after $45 million settlement

MGM Resorts is paying victims to resolve data breaches in 2019 and 2023 that exposed their personal information.

The payments, the result of a $45 million class-action settlement, differ depending on the information that was compromised:

$75 for social security or military identification numbers

for social security or military identification numbers $50 for passport or driver's license numbers

for passport or driver's license numbers $20 for names, addresses or dates of birth

Claims can be filed at mgmdatasettlement.com.

But victims who suffered documented losses, such as credit card or bank details, after their information was stolen can get paid up to $15,000, TopClassActions reports.

MGM, which operates hotels and casinos in Los Angeles and Macau, is also offering one year of free financial account monitoring, including identity theft protection, credit monitoring and at least $1 million in fraud and identity theft insurance.

