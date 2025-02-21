New York sues vaping companies for targeting minors

New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against 13 major e-cigarette manufacturers, distributors and retailers, accusing them of fueling the youth vaping epidemic through illegal marketing and sales tactics.

The lawsuit, filed Friday, seeks hundreds of millions of dollars in damages and penalties from companies allegedly responsible for promoting and selling flavored disposable vapes to minors.

Among the companies named in the lawsuit are popular brands such as Puff Bar, Elf Bar, Geek Bar, Breeze, and MYLE. The lawsuit alleges that these companies have illegally distributed and marketed highly addictive nicotine products, often using candy and fruit flavors such as “Blue Razz Slushy,” “Sour Watermelon Patch” and “Unicorn Cake” to appeal to underage consumers.

Marketing targets youth

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) investigation found that the defendants employed aggressive and deceptive marketing strategies, reminiscent of those once used by Big Tobacco. These strategies included the use of bright, colorful packaging, influencer promotions, and social media campaigns designed to attract young users. Some companies even placed their products in stores near schools and promoted vaping trends online.

“The vaping industry is taking a page out of Big Tobacco’s playbook: they’re making nicotine seem cool, getting kids hooked, and creating a massive public health crisis in the process," James said in a news release. "For too long, these companies have disregarded our laws in order to profit off of our young people.”

Alleged violations of state, federal laws

The lawsuit outlines how these vape companies allegedly violated multiple state and federal laws, including the New York state ban on flavored vape products enacted in 2020. Additionally, none of the companies named in the lawsuit have received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorization for their flavored vapes, making their sale illegal under federal law, James said.

The lawsuit also alleges violations of the Prevent All Cigarette Trafficking (PACT) Act, which prohibits online sales of vaping products to consumers and unlicensed retailers. The companies have allegedly ignored age verification requirements, shipping restrictions, and federal warning letters from the FDA.

Public health impact

The rise in youth vaping has reversed years of progress in reducing nicotine addiction among adolescents. According to the New York State Department of Health, e-cigarette use among high school students has surged in the past decade, with flavored vapes being the most commonly used nicotine products among youth.

Health experts warn that nicotine addiction can cause long-term cognitive impairments, respiratory issues and an increased risk of future substance addiction.

Jame's lawsuit seeks not only financial penalties but also the recovery of profits made from illegal sales and the establishment of an abatement fund to combat youth vaping in New York.

“This legal action is a crucial step in holding these companies accountable and protecting our children from the dangers of vaping,” James said. “We will continue to fight against any business that puts profit over public health.”