Nissan settles CVT lawsuit over transmission defects

Nissan has reached a class action settlement to resolve allegations that certain Murano and Maxima models were equipped with defective continuously variable transmissions (CVTs). The lawsuit claimed these transmissions could cause diminished performance or total failure, and accused Nissan of knowingly concealing the issue from customers.

The settlement applies to individuals who purchased or leased a 2015-2018 Nissan Murano or a 2016-2018 Nissan Maxima equipped with a CVT, provided the vehicle was acquired before April 4, 2025.

What benefits are included?

While Nissan has not admitted any wrongdoing, it has agreed to provide a range of compensation options to affected vehicle owners and lessees:

Warranty Extension:

The limited warranty on the transmission assembly and control unit will be extended to 84 months or 84,000 miles (whichever comes first). This includes coverage for essential parts such as the valve body and torque converter.

Repair Reimbursements:

Class members can be reimbursed for qualifying out-of-pocket transmission repairs made after the original warranty expired and before the new warranty extension kicked in. Repairs by Nissan dealers: Eligible for full reimbursement. Repairs by non-Nissan facilities: Eligible for reimbursement up to $5,000. Multiple repair claims are allowed.

Vehicle Voucher:

Consumers who had two or more transmission repairs or replacements may be eligible for a $1,500 voucher toward the lease or purchase of a new Nissan or Infiniti vehicle.

How to file a claim

To participate in the settlement and receive benefits, class members must submit a valid claim form by July 3, 2025, or within 30 days of a qualifying repair, whichever is later.

More information can be found on the claim form.

Key deadlines

Exclusion/Objection Deadline: June 3, 2025

Final Approval Hearing: July 18, 2025

Claim Submission Deadline: July 3, 2025 (or 30 days post-repair)

Who’s eligible?

The settlement is open to current and former owners or lessees of 2015–2018 Nissan Murano or 2016–2018 Nissan Maxima vehicles equipped with a CVT and purchased or leased before April 4, 2025.