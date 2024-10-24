What do you fear? Survey finds government corruption is top fear in US

Americans in 2024 are most afraid of government corruption, global war, and economic instability, according to a new Chapman University survey. That may seem surprising but at least it's consistent. It's the ninth straight year government corruption has topped the list.

Expert opinion, however, cites inflation as the top risk.

“The consistent fear of government corruption shows a deep mistrust in government, with many Americans worried that powerful interests may be influencing it,” said Steve Pfaff, Ph.D., a sociology professor.

Other major worries include loved ones becoming seriously ill or dying, nuclear war, terrorism, and financial insecurity.

The survey asked over 1,000 people across the U.S. about 85 different fears, from crime to public speaking to natural disasters. The top 10 fears in 2024 are:

1. Corrupt government officials – 65.2%

2. Loved ones becoming seriously ill – 58.4%

3. Cyberterrorism – 58.3%

4. Loved ones dying – 57.8%

5. Russia using nuclear weapons – 55.8%

6. Not having enough money for the future – 55.7%

7. U.S. getting involved in another world war – 55% (Tied)

7. North Korea using nuclear weapons – 55% (Tied)

9. Terrorist attacks – 52.7%

10. Biological warfare – 52.5%

"This year, all the top 10 fears were shared by more than half of Americans, and many other fears also scored high," said Christopher Bader, Ph.D., a sociology professor at Chapman. "Americans seem to be growing more fearful overall."

Is the list realistic?

The fear of corrupt government officials seemed a little overblown to the hard-bitten senior journalists here at ConsumerAffairs. While petty (and even major) corruption in government is somewhat common, none of us could recall an instance in which it directly contributed to widespread death and destruction.

So we asked -- who else? -- ChatGPT what it considers the top risks. In a few seconds, it replied, "Top risks facing Americans in 2024 are dominated by economic, political, and global instability."

Here are the ten major concerns cited by ChatGPT, each cited by oone or major academic or research institutions:

1. Inflation – Rising prices continue to be a major issue, with 62% of Americans considering it a top problem, especially impacting basic living costs like food and energy. (Cited by the Pew Research Center).



2. Health care affordability – The high cost of health care is another major concern, with over half of Americans worried about how they will afford medical treatments. (Cited by the Pew Research Center).

3. Government dysfunction and political polarization – The upcoming 2024 election is expected to strain American democracy, leading to fears of political instability and potential civil unrest. (Cited by the Eurasia Group).

4. Cybersecurity threats – As digital infrastructure becomes more critical, concerns about cyberattacks from hostile nations and criminal groups are growing. (Cited by the Eurasia Group).

5. Climate change and extreme weather – The return of El Niño and other climate events are expected to cause severe weather disruptions, including floods, droughts, and fires, affecting agriculture and infrastructure. (Cited by the Atlantic Council).

6. Nuclear threats from global adversaries – Increasing tensions with nations like Russia, Iran, and North Korea have raised fears of nuclear conflict. (Cited by the Eurasia Group).

7. Rising crime and gun violence – While crime rates fluctuate, many Americans remain deeply concerned about violent crime and gun-related incidents. (Cited by the Pew Research Center).

8. Economic inequality and job insecurity – As inflation and global economic uncertainty persist, there are ongoing concerns about job stability and wealth gaps in society. (Cited by the Pew Research Center).

9. Technological disruption (AI) – Rapid advances in artificial intelligence, while offering economic opportunities, also pose risks related to job displacement and ethical governance. (Cited by the Atlantic Council).

10. Immigration and border security – Illegal immigration remains a contentious issue, with strong views on its impact on national security and economic resources. (Cited by the Eurasia Group).

War and finances are frequent fears

Both listings give a great deal of credence to fears of global events, especially related to war and terrorism, with six of the top 10 on the Chapman list and only one on ChatGPT's reckoning involving war-related issues. Economic fears, like not having enough money, rose from 10th place last year to 6th this year on Chapman's list while concerns about climate change remain steady, with about 49% of people expressing fear.

Political fears have also increased in the Chapman survey, with over half (51.6%) of Americans worried about the upcoming election and 48.6% fearing civil unrest afterward.

Chapman's Prof. Bader added that social media may be fueling these fears. “The way people get information is changing. Social media platforms show users content that reinforces their fears, which could be increasing the overall level of fear.”

The Chapman survey, conducted by SSRS in spring 2024, used a nationally representative sample of 1,008 respondents, with a margin of error of +/- 4%. Full results and methodology can be found on the Chapman website.

Chapman is a private university in Orange, California.