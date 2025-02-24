Apple paying $20 million over Apple Watch battery swelling

Apple Watch users may be entitled to a cash payout as part of a $20 million settlement following a class-action lawsuit over battery swelling issues. Eligible users must file a claim before April 10, 2025, to receive compensation.

The lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of California, claimed that batteries in first-generation Apple Watches, Series 1, Series 2, and Series 3 models could expand inside their compartments, leading to malfunctions and potential damage.

Apple has denied any wrongdoing, stating that Apple Watches are designed to be safe and reliable but said it has agreed to settle the lawsuit to avoid prolonged litigation.

“This settlement applies to purchasers of the Original Apple Watch, Series 1, Series 2, and Series 3, which are no longer available for purchase,” Apple said in a statement. “While we strongly disagree with the claims made against these early-generation Apple Watch models, we agreed to settle to avoid further litigation.”

Who qualifies for the payout?

To be eligible for compensation, Apple Watch owners must have:

Owned a first-gen, Series 1, Series 2, or Series 3 Apple Watch in the U.S.

Reported battery swelling issues to Apple between April 24, 2015, and Feb. 6, 2024 (such as filing a complaint with customer service).

How much could you get?

The amount of compensation varies based on the number of claims submitted:

Users could receive between $20 and $50 per claim.

Some eligible users will be notified via email or postcard regarding their payout eligibility.

How to file a claim

Users who believe they qualify for the settlement must submit a claim by April 10, 2025 through the official settlement website (WatchSettlement.com).

Steps to file a claim:

Visit the settlement website. Scan the QR code on the page with a phone camera or app. Choose a preferred payment method, such as: Physical check

Electronic check

ACH bank transfer

Virtual prepaid Visa or MasterCard

If a user did not receive a notice but still believes they qualify, they can submit a claim via email on the settlement website.

By accepting the settlement payment, users waive their right to pursue further legal action against Apple over battery swelling issues.

For those affected, this settlement provides a chance to recoup some costs from earlier Apple Watch models. Be sure to submit your claim before the deadline!

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.