How to spot and avoid tariff relief scams

Scammers are exploiting tariff-related confusion by offering fake “relief” benefits like gift cards or digital payments to steal personal and financial information.

These scams often appear as social media ads or fake delivery fee notices, directing users to phishing sites that mimic legitimate companies.

To stay safe, avoid clicking suspicious links, verify claims through official sources, and report any potential scams to the relevant platforms and the FTC.



As more attention is put on tariffs and the threat of raising prices, scammers have used this opportunity to strike in a new way.

Tariff relief scams are typically ads or direct messages that claim to offer tariff relief benefits in the form of gift cards or digital money transfers. However, it’s just another way for scammers to try to get consumers to input personal information to steal and exploit.

To help consumers stay one step ahead of these scams, ConsumerAffairs interviewed Karin Zilberstein, vice president of Product at Guardio, to learn the ins and outs of tariff relief scams.

“There’s absolutely no shame in falling for a scam,” she said. “These days, scammers are using AI to create highly targeted and sophisticated scams at scale, and it’s becoming increasingly difficult to tell what’s real and what’s fake.

“The key to preventing scams is raising awareness and using advanced technology that can detect and block online threats before they reach you.”

What do tariff scams look like?

According to Zilberstein, tariff relief scams can come in many different forms.

“Some may appear on social media as scam ads, which promote fake ‘tariff relief benefits,’ including gift cards or subsidies,” she explained. “These ads ultimately lead to phishing sites that try to steal your personal or financial information.

“Another tactic that scammers can use is claiming that there are additional tariffs or fees for goods that you ordered online. Scammers may claim you need to pay more money in processing fees or fines for the release of your package. This is similar to package delivery scams, which get victims to provide sensitive information or enter their credit card information on phishing sites, which could lead to unauthorized charges.”

Staying safe from these scams

Zilberstein offered some tangible ways for consumers to stay safe amidst these rising scams.

“When an online offer or deal sounds too good to be true, or just really good, it is always best practice to stop and make sure you are shopping safely and protecting your personal information,” she said. “Today’s scams are very sophisticated, and often use AI, making it impossible to tell what’s real and what’s fake.”

Some more advice:

Don’t click on any links and don’t download any files that look suspicious.

Always verify any claims through official channels, such as opening a new tab in your web browser and visiting the company website, or calling them at a trusted verified phone number.

If you think you have been scammed, report the scam to your email provider, your bank, or the local authorities.

What to do if you’re involved in a tariff relief scam

Because of the high level of technology that scammers use, it’s easy for consumers to find themselves involved in these types of scams. The most important thing to do: act quickly!

Zilberstein offered more advice: