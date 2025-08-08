Wildfire smoke may be fueling mental health struggles, study finds

A new study found that exposure to wildfire smoke was linked to increased use of mental health medications.

The research focused on Medicare recipients and tracked prescriptions for conditions like depression, anxiety, and PTSD.

The effect on medication use was strongest several days after smoke exposure, suggesting delayed mental health impacts.

When wildfires burn, they don’t just damage forests and property—they send smoke drifting for miles, sometimes across entire states. While we know this smoke can harm our lungs and heart, a new study suggests it may also affect our mental well-being.

Researchers from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health looked into whether wildfire smoke might be linked to increased use of medications for mental health conditions—and the results were striking.

The findings suggest that days of heavy wildfire smoke exposure were followed by more people filling prescriptions for medications related to anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, and other mental health issues.

“Wildfire smoke isn’t just a respiratory issue — it affects mental health, too,” researcher Kari Nadeau said in a news release.

“Our study suggests that — in addition to the trauma a wildfire can induce — smoke itself may play a direct role in worsening mental health conditions like depression, anxiety, and mood disorders.”

A closer look at how the study was done

To understand the link between wildfire smoke and mental health, researchers focused on older adults enrolled in Medicare. They analyzed data from more than 600,000 ZIP codes across the United States between 2006 and 2019.

This massive dataset allowed them to track how often people filled prescriptions for psychotropic medications — drugs commonly used to treat conditions like depression, anxiety, and PTSD.

The team then compared those medication patterns with daily data on wildfire smoke exposure in each area. They used satellite-based models to measure fine particulate matter (PM2.5), a key pollutant in wildfire smoke known to penetrate deep into the lungs and affect overall health.

Importantly, they looked at how medication use changed in the days following smoke exposure. This helped them assess whether people were feeling the mental health effects shortly after the smoke rolled in — or whether there was a delay.

The results

The results showed a clear connection: On days with wildfire smoke, there was a noticeable increase in the use of mental health medications in the days that followed.

Specifically, five to seven days after smoke exposure, prescriptions for psychotropic medications went up. The effect was strongest in areas that experienced longer stretches of heavy smoke — particularly those with four or more days of intense smoke within a week. In those places, medication use rose by about 0.9%, a statistically significant increase.

While that might seem like a small number, researchers note that across a population as large as Medicare’s, it reflects a meaningful shift in mental health needs.

The study didn’t look at why this increase happens, but the researchers suggest several possibilities. Smoke may directly affect the brain through inflammation or disrupted sleep, or it could trigger stress and anxiety due to its association with danger and displacement.

“We need to make sure everyone has access to mental health care during wildfire seasons, particularly the most vulnerable groups and particularly as wildfires become more frequent and severe as a result of climate change,” researcher YounSoo Jung said in the news release.