These consumer products were more expensive in June due to tariffs

Prices of many consumer products were higher in June because of tariffs but it isn't clear how many consumers paid them - Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

However, many consumers may have shifted their purchase behavior to avoid paying them

  • Tariffs in June 2025 significantly raised consumer prices, especially in categories like automobiles, apparel, electronics, and household goods, with car prices alone increasing by up to $10,000. 

  • Consumer behavior shifted in response to higher costs, with auto sales declining sharply and shoppers facing steep fees on imported fashion items.

  • Retailers and manufacturers are adapting, reassessing supply chains and product sourcing to counteract the impact of tariffs, though it remains uncertain how strongly these price hikes will influence overall inflation data.

Tariffs on imported goods continued to raise the price consumers paid in June. Some of those increases may show up later this week when the Labor Department reports the Consumer Price Index for June.

Meanwhile, ConsumerAffairs has found a few categories where tariffs increased consumer prices the most last month.

Automobiles and auto parts 

  • A 25% tariff on imported vehicles and parts led to a surge in car prices, with potential increases ranging from $2,000 to $10,000 per vehicle.

  • June saw a sharp decline in auto sales following earlier panic buying, with the annualized sales rate dropping to 15 million units from April’s 17.6 million. 

Apparel and fashion

  • Tariffs up to 169% on items like wool sweaters and 145% on toys and dolls significantly raised consumer prices.

  • Consumers reported unexpected tariff bills on online fashion purchases, such as a $372 fee on a $1,000 clothing order from the UK.

Electronics 

  • Tariffs between 25–35% on semiconductors, smartphones, and lithium-ion batteries increased costs for a wide range of consumer electronics.

  • A 60% tariff on Chinese imports could raise future laptop prices by up to 46% and smartphones by up to 26%, according to some economists.

Fireworks

  • Tariffs made last week’s July 4th fireworks displays more expensive. With 99% of U.S. fireworks sourced from China, a 30% tariff threatened to shorten or cancel displays, especially in smaller towns.

Alcoholic beverages

  • Tariffs on aluminum used in cans and imported beers like Corona and Modelo squeezed profit margins and led to higher retail prices.

Furniture and home goods

  • Tariffs of 20–40% on imported furniture, particularly from Asia, have increased prices for items like upholstered furniture.

It’s not certain that these price increases will dramatically affect June’s inflation numbers. That’s because these tariff-induced price hikes may have led consumers to adjust their spending habits, with many cutting back on non-essential purchases and seeking domestic alternatives. 

Retailers and manufacturers are also reportedly reevaluating their supply chains to mitigate the impact of ongoing trade tensions.

