Shutdown starts to hurt as firings, furloughs take full effect

• Missed paychecks, stalled services and growing public strain mark week three of shutdown

• Lawmakers remain deadlocked over funding deal tied to health insurance subsidies

• Food banks, air traffic, and small businesses feel ripple effects as crisis deepens

The government shutdown is beginning to sting the broader U.S. economy as hundreds of thousands of workers miss paychecks, government services grind to a halt and public frustration mounts.

President Donald Trump and Congress remain at an impasse entering the third week of shuttered federal agencies. Republicans control both chambers but lack the votes to overcome a Senate filibuster, while Democrats are demanding that any deal to reopen the government preserve federal health insurance subsidies.

The standoff has already rippled through daily life: thousands of flights delayed amid air traffic controller shortages, closed taxpayer helplines at the Internal Revenue Service, halted permit approvals at the Environmental Protection Agency and Transportation Department, and locked gates at national parks.

Paychecks stop, pressure builds

Roughly 750,000 federal employees are now furloughed, while others deemed essential — such as those protecting national security or government property — continue working without pay. Trump ordered the Pentagon on Sunday to redirect research and development funds to cover military paychecks, but civilian workers are not expected to see the same relief. Administration officials have also argued that furloughed workers may not receive back pay once the shutdown ends.

The loss of income is already filtering through local economies. “When those paychecks start to dry up, that’s when it starts to impact people beyond the government,” said G. William Hoagland of the Bipartisan Policy Center. “It’s a slow burn, but it gets worse as it goes on.”

Besides those furloughed or working without pay, at least 4,000 federal employees will be terminated in a new round of mass firings, White House officials said, warning that firings will continue and "go deeper" as the shutdown wears on. Thousands of employees at the departments of Education, Treasury, Homeland Security and Health and Human Services, as well as the Environmental Protection Agency, are set to receive layoff notices, according to spokespeople for the agencies and union representatives for federal workers.

“The longer this goes on, the deeper the cuts are going to be,” Vice President JD Vance said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.” “To be clear, some of these cuts are going to be painful. This is not a situation that we relish. This is not something that we’re looking forward to, but the Democrats have dealt us a pretty difficult set of cards.”

Voices from the shutdown

Federal employees describe frustration, fear, and fatigue as layoffs and missed paychecks mount.

“I’m already juggling paycheck to paycheck. Now I’m not even sure how long I can keep the lights on.”

— Transportation Department analyst, furloughed since the start of the shutdown (ABC News)

“Unnecessary and cruel — that’s what this feels like. I gave 18 years to this agency, and they just cut us loose.”

— Patent and Trademark Office employee, one of dozens terminated in early October (Notus)

“We’re political pawns at this point. The work we do still matters, but it feels like no one in Washington cares.”

— Environmental Protection Agency scientist, speaking anonymously (The Guardian)

“My wife’s picking up extra shifts. I’m doing the math every night — groceries or the car payment? Something’s got to give.”

— Social Security Administration worker, furloughed and awaiting back pay

“Controllers are distracted and exhausted. Every day we come in unpaid, the risk goes up.”

— Air traffic control supervisor, Newark Liberty International Airport

Nonprofits and community groups across the country are preparing for a wave of hardship. In Philadelphia, Share Food Program’s executive director, George Matysik, said demand for food assistance has jumped 120 percent since the start of the shutdown. “I have never seen our warehouse as empty as it has been in the last three months,” he said in a Washington Post report.

Federal services on hold

At the Social Security Administration, workers report being unable to issue benefit verification letters or process income corrections — services that many people need to qualify for food stamps, housing aid or pensions. “Callers are already expressing frustration about the limits of our work,” one employee said.

Air travel is also straining under the pressure. Air traffic control supervisors say staffing shortages are growing, with one West Coast controller warning that “distraction itself is a safety risk.” Last week, more than half of all flight delays nationwide were linked to staffing problems, according to Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy.

Growing risks as shutdown drags on

Economists warn the pain could deepen if the stalemate persists. The last major shutdown — a 34-day closure during Trump’s first term — shaved $11 billion from U.S. economic output, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

“Families around the country are already seeing the impacts,” said Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R–S.D.). “The American people are going to feel a lot more pain and miss a lot more paychecks in the near future.”

For millions of Americans — federal employees, small business owners, and low-income families alike — the crisis is no longer political theater. It’s becoming personal.