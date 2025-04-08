How tariffs raise prices for iPhone 16, Nintendo Switch 2 and other popular electronics

Key Points:

Tariffs are estimated to raise prices between 47% to 50% for laptops, smartphones and video game consoles imported from overseas.

Possible price increases range between $150 to close to $1,000 among 20 popular electronics, a ConsumerAffairs analysis finds.

New and upcoming products, such as the M4 Macbook Air and Nintendo Switch 2, are likely to have higher prices.

Americans may want to buy laptops, smartphones and video game consoles now, as prices are expected to rise under President Trump's tariffs.

The tariffs, which are essentially taxes on imported goods paid by companies and likely passed onto consumers, will especially raise prices for electronics because they are largely dependent on overseas manufacturing in China, Vietnam and other parts of Asia and are facing the brunt of the tariffs announced on April 2.

Price increases for laptops, smartphones and video game consoles could range from around $150 to as much as $987, according to a ConsumerAffairs analysis of estimates from trade group IPC and prices for 20 electronics listed by companies on their websites.

Below is a table with the potential price increases from the tariffs for the selected electronics.

For instance, the Dell XPS 16 laptop assembled in China and starting at $2,059.99, could see its prices increase by around $987 under the tariffs, the biggest jump among the products ConsumerAffairs reviewed.

Video game consoles made in Asia, including the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series S, could see their prices rise between around $150 to $249.

Apple's M4 Macbook Air that is made in China and was announced in early March with a starting price of $999, could see its prices rise by nearly $479.

And Apple's iPhone 16e, marketed as a more affordable option at $599, could have its price rise to around $891, which would put it ahead of the starting price of $799 for the normal iPhone 16.

The U.S. imported around $486 billion worth of electronics or electrical equipment in 2024, up from $463 billion in 2023, according to United Nations data.

There are a few electronics, such as some HP laptops, assembled in the U.S., but their components are manufactured overseas and will be hit by the tariffs. Even U.S.-made electronics won't escape price spikes from tariffs.

"Reciprocal tariffs have far-reaching consequences beyond just higher prices on finished imported goods," said Shawn DuBravac, chief economist at IPC, in comments provided to ConsumerAffairs. "Many U.S. manufacturers rely on foreign materials, parts, and components, meaning that as tariffs drive up these input costs, the prices of domestically manufactured goods will also rise."

How companies are responding to the tariffs

Some companies were already planning on raising prices ahead of the tariffs.

In February, the CEO of laptop maker Acer, which wasn't included in ConsumerAffairs' analysis, said the company would raise prices of its laptops by 10%, The Telegraph reports.

But Acer's CEO gave that 10% number before Trump announced tariffs that were higher than anticipated, including an at least 104% tariff on China starting April 9.

"We will have to adjust the end user price to reflect the tariff," CEO Jason Chen said to The Telegraph. "We think 10% probably will be the default price increase because of the import tax. It's very straightforward."

The hotly-anticipated Nintendo Switch 2, the successor to the best-selling video game console of all time, was announced the same day as the April 2 tariffs, with a release date set for June 5.

Nintendo subsequently paused $449.99 preorders for the Switch 2 in the U.S., but hasn't yet gone so far to say it was raising prices or moving manufacturing from China and Vietnam.

"It creates a challenge," Nintendo of America chief Doug Bowser said to Wired of the tariffs. "It's something we're going to have to address."

