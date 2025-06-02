Product safety agency is proposing to dismantle itself

Consumer Federation of America condemns FY 2026 budget proposal to dismantle the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)

Plan would transfer CPSC functions to Health and Human Services, which is itself facing massive cuts

Critics warn the move endangers public safety and abandons protection against dangerous products

The Consumer Federation of America (CFA) issued a scathing rebuke of the Trump Administration’s Fiscal Year 2026 budget request, which includes a proposal to eliminate the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and slash critical safety funding.

The plan, if enacted, would transfer CPSC’s responsibilities to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)—a move the CFA calls "unrealistic and dangerous."

The CFA had previously raised alarms over a leaked document hinting at the agency’s elimination. The newly released budget request confirms those fears, marking what the organization describes as a "crucial next step" in dismantling the only federal body solely responsible for protecting Americans from unsafe and defective products.

“This proposal — to eliminate the agency and slash its budget — isn’t just deeply flawed, it’s detached from reality,” said Courtney Griffin, Director of Consumer Product Safety at CFA. “You cannot propose to eliminate a critical safety agency, bury it in a department that is simultaneously being gutted, then pretend Americans will somehow be safer.”

The National Consumer League also weighed in on the proposal.

“The CPSC’s budget request puts partisanship before product safety,” said Daniel Greene, Senior Director of Consumer Protection & Product Safety. “Eliminating the independence and nonpartisanship of the CPSC could result in a lack of vigorous standard setting, oversight, and enforcement. Coupled with deep cuts to resources and staff, this dangerous budget proposal could lead to more preventable injuries and deaths."

In May, NCL led a letter of 158 advocates opposing plans to eliminate the CPSC and transfer the agency’s functions to HHS.

Smaller budget, reduced staff

Under the proposed plan, CPSC’s $151 million budget would be replaced with $135 million for a new HHS assistant secretary overseeing consumer product safety—a $15.97 million cut. The shift would reduce staffing to 459 full-time employees, down from 569 in FY 2023. Meanwhile, HHS itself is undergoing workforce reductions, public health program cuts, and grant cancellations.

CFA warns that such reductions would severely impair the government’s ability to identify and respond to hazardous products, putting families—especially children—at greater risk.

Griffin urged lawmakers of both parties to reject the plan, calling on Congress to fulfill its responsibility to protect American families. “Congress has a duty to protect American families, especially our children. That duty does not disappear because an Administration chooses to abandon it.”

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has long played a vital role in preventing injuries and fatalities linked to everyday items such as toys, electronics, and household appliances. According to CFA, its dismantling would mark a dangerous rollback in consumer protection.