Rite Aid to pay data breach victims up to $10,000

Rite Aid agreed to a $6.8M settlement over a data breach exposing 2.2 million people. Victims may claim up to $10,000 after July 17.

Claims website goes live sometime after July 17

Rite Aid has reached a $6.8 million settlement resolving a data breach that exposed around 2.2 million people.

The settlement website isn't yet live, but victims of the data breach will be able to go to RiteAidDataSettlement.com to receive a payout of up to $10,000.

The settlement website should be live sometime after July 17, which is when a final approval hearing is scheduled to be held.

In June 2024, Rite Aid said a criminal impersonated a company employee and gained access to the retailer's systems, stealing names, addresses, dates of birth and driver's licenses or other forms of government IDs.

