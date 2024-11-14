Retailers failing to remove toxic chemicals despite more promises in 2024, report finds

The biggest retailers are making more promises to get rid of toxic chemicals, but most of them are still dragging their feet.

The average grade for 50 of the biggest retailers was a D+ for their efforts to stop selling toxic chemicals, according to nonprofit Toxic-Free Future's 2024 Retailer Report Card.

Those toxic chemicals, which studies have shown to disrupt hormones and cause other health problems, include "forever chemicals" polyfluoroalkyl, or PFAS, and polyvinyl chloride, or PVC, plastic.

Toxic Free Future scored the retailers based on their committments to get rid of harmful chemicals, transparency about their ingredients and suppliers, bans of chemicals and selling safer alternatives, among other efforts.

"Retailers must require ingredient transparency, ban the most hazardous chemicals and plastics in products and packaging, and invest in safer solutions," said Cheri Peele, senior policy manager at Toxic-Free Future.

Seventeen retailers got Fs, including Chiptole, McDonald's and 7-Eleven, and 13 got D grades, including Dollar Tree, Starbucks and Aldi.

On the other hand, four retailers got A grades: Apple, Sephora, Target and Walmart.

And three got Bs: IKEA, Whole Foods and Ulta Beauty.

The other thirteen retailers got middling C grades, including CVS, Amazon and Kroger.

The nonprofit invited and followed up with companies to discuss the scores: 28 out of 50 retailers responded and shared feedback, including their latest efforts, Toxic-Free Future said.

You can see how all the retailers scored in the table below.

Still, there are some bright spots.

Toxic-Free Future said that more than half of retailers have taken steps to ban toxic chemicals from their stores: 68% of the retailers have made progress in banning PFAS and PVC plastic.

“As a fertility doctor, I am deeply concerned about exposure to toxic chemicals and plastics in everyday products, especially for women,” said Lora Shahine, a reproductive endocrinologist and clinical associate professor at the University of Washington in Seattle.

“Research has shown that many of these substances can disrupt hormones, impact fertility, and even increase the risk of pregnancy complications. Retailers must take immediate action to reduce the presence of harmful chemicals such as PFAS and toxic plastics in the products we use, so that women and their families can make safer choices for their health and well-being," she added.