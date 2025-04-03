New tariffs shock markets, electronics hard-hit

In brief ...

💻 Tariffs of up to 54% on imported electronics threaten to raise prices on laptops, phones, and monitors by double-digit percentages.

📉 Stock markets tumbled, with Apple, Amazon, and other tech giants suffering major losses amid supply chain fears.

🛒 Experts urge consumers to buy now, warning prices for in-stock tech could soon surge as new tariffs kick in.

President Donald Trump’s latest round of sweeping tariffs—ranging from 25% to 54%—on imported computer and electronics hardware has sent shockwaves through financial markets and the tech sector.

The tariffs, which apply to most IT products sold in the U.S., target major global brands including Apple, Dell, and HP, many of which rely heavily on overseas manufacturing and which have few domestic plants that can step in and take over.

Stocks plunge

The S&P 500 plunged Thursday, erasing an estimated $1.7 trillion in market value at the opening bell. Analysts warn the steep drop may be the start of a broader downturn, especially for companies deeply tied to global supply chains.

Apple shares fell 9%, their worst drop in five years, while Amazon slid 7% as investors digested the economic fallout.

Industry experts say consumers will feel the pinch, too. The Consumer Technology Association projects price hikes of up to 45% for laptops, 50% for monitors, and 26% for smartphones, all driven by the new levies.

“This is going to hit Americans directly,” one analyst noted. “Anyone thinking about upgrading their tech should consider doing it now.”

Retailers still holding pre-tariff inventory may offer short-term relief, but further price increases are expected once new, higher-cost shipments arrive.

Meanwhile, manufacturers like Foxconn—which had been expanding operations in Mexico to assemble Nvidia AI servers—may face fresh complications, as even nearshore operations get caught in the tariff net.

With consumer electronics caught in the crosshairs, the message is clear: buy now or pay more later.

