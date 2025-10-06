Government shutdown triggers wave of consumer risks

• Federal government shuts down after budget impasse

• Consumer advocates warn of sweeping risks to housing, food, finance, and data privacy

• Essential services continue, but ripple effects may hit household budgets quickly

The federal government shutdown is stretching into its second week and consumer advocates say the consequences are being felt far beyond Washington. In a recent statement, the Consumer Federation of America (CFA) outlined how the shutdown threatens to disrupt key protections in housing, food safety, financial regulation, and consumer privacy. CFA leaders warned that with agencies hamstrung and workers furloughed, ordinary Americans are being left vulnerable at a time of widespread affordability struggles.

Housing disruption looms

Sharon Cornelissen, CFA’s director of housing, said the shutdown would “further paralyze HUD” and halt the limited fair housing work still underway. She warned that thousands of home closings could stall, particularly in flood-prone regions, because the National Flood Insurance Program can no longer issue or renew policies.

“Broad, affordable, and fair access to housing is impossible without a well-functioning government,” Cornelissen said. “But this administration has done nothing but undermine essential housing programs and protections.”

Consumer protection sidelined

CFA experts also highlighted the toll on agencies that shield families from financial harm. Erin Witte, director of consumer protection, called the shutdown “a continuation of the relentless assault on consumer protection,” citing a freeze on oversight of predatory lending and abusive fees.

Adam Rust, director of financial services, said sidelining the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) gives rulebreakers “free rein” to exploit consumers. “When the government closes its doors, fraudsters stay open for business,” he said.

Investor and privacy safeguards weakened

Investor protections may also be at risk. Corey Frayer, director of investor protection, warned that SEC enforcement has been eroded, leaving markets more exposed.

Meanwhile, CFA’s AI and data privacy lead, Ben Winters, said a weakened Federal Trade Commission and CFPB “leaves people with even less power and less hope of a fair marketplace,” particularly against online scams, data brokers, and tech platforms that resist moderation.

Food safety inspections cut back

Food safety is another area of concern. Thomas Gremillion, CFA’s food policy director, noted that while USDA inspectors will keep working, many may go unpaid. At the Food and Drug Administration, routine inspections are suspended, leaving only a skeleton crew to investigate urgent cases. With the CDC also halting surveillance analysis of foodborne illnesses, officials could be slower to detect and respond to outbreaks.

“This means authorities may be slower to solve a nationwide outbreak like the Boar’s Head Listeria case last year, which killed 10 people,” Gremillion said.

Data gaps and financial stress

The shutdown has also halted operations at the Bureau of Labor Statistics, cutting off the publication of key inflation data. Ethan Weiland, CFA research associate, warned that “now is not the time to be flying blind” when millions are already struggling with rising costs.

CFA’s Michael DeLong emphasized the risk to the 4.7 million Americans covered by federal flood insurance, while Amy Miller of America Saves and Krystel Spell of Veteran Saves cautioned that delays in benefits, claims, and services could quickly disrupt household budgets and create financial stress.

Everyday impacts

“While many essential services continue during a shutdown, everyday Americans can still feel the ripple effects in very real ways,” Miller said. For families already stretched thin, even a short interruption could make it difficult to cover essentials like rent, utilities, or groceries.

Prevention tips: how consumers can protect themselves during the shutdown

Double-check insurance coverage: If you’re buying or selling a home, confirm whether flood insurance is affected before closing.

Stay alert for scams: Fraudsters often prey on shutdown confusion. Be wary of unsolicited offers to “speed up” benefits or insurance renewals.

Budget conservatively: Expect possible delays in claims, benefits, or paycheck processing. Keep extra cash on hand if possible.

Track food recalls: With inspections reduced, monitor FDA and USDA recall notices closely for safety alerts.

Monitor credit and bank accounts: With weakened oversight, watch for unusual charges or predatory lending offers.

What to do if you’re directly affected