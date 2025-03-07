Shake Shack sued for charging 'junk fees'

Fast-food joint Shake Shack is facing a lawsuit alleging it hides "junk fees" it charges for deliveries.

The lawsuit, filed Feb. 27 in California, alleges Shake Shack charges a "service fee" and "courier fee," which it doesn't disclose in the total until the last step of paying for deliveries, ClassAction.org reports.

The case's plaintiff, a Los Angeles resident, alleged she was was repeatedly told her cart total was $21.67, but then was charged a $2.17 service fee and $3 courier fee ontop of a $1.99 delivery fee.

“By unfairly obscuring its true costs, Shake Shack deceives consumers and gains an unfair upper hand on competitors that fairly disclose their true prices and fees,” the lawsuit alleges.

Shake Shack didn't immediately respond to ConsumerAffairs's request for comment.

The lawsuit highlights concerns about "junk fees" that continue to frustrate customers of numerous goods and services.

In December, the Federal Trade Commission finalized a rule that requires businesses that sell live-event tickets and lodging, including hotels, to clearly disclose any fees.

The Shake Shack class-action lawsuit seeks to represent all consumers in California who ordered through ShakeShack.com or the Shake Shack app and were charged a “courier fee” or “service fee.”

The law firm Kalielgold is handling the case.

