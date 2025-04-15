Main Street gears up for Trump tariffs' impact

As new rounds of President Trump's tariffs loom, small businesses across the United States are scrambling to assess and mitigate the potential economic fallout. The measures include broad import taxes on a wide range of goods, with higher rates for nations running trade surpluses with the U.S.

Business owners say the move has injected uncertainty into already fragile post-pandemic operations.

From retail to manufacturing, owners are reviewing supply chains, forecasting pricing adjustments, and, in some cases, exploring domestic sourcing options to shield operations from what could become a long-term economic shift.

“I’m terrified for my business, and I’m terrified for all the other small businesses in the United States right now, because we don’t know what to do, and we’re invested in our businesses. I could lose my home, and I don’t understand it, and I don’t know what to do," said Beth Benike, the owner of Busy Baby, Zumbrota, Minnesota.

"I am abandoning my products in China. I am leaving them there because I simply cannot afford to ship them here," Benike told The Guardian.

“We’ve already seen material costs jump 8% in the last quarter,” said Carmen Liu, owner of a home goods company in Illinois. “If tariffs hit as planned, I’ll either have to raise prices or cut back on hiring — neither is ideal.”

“This is life or death. ... At least let us get the Christmas orders in. Otherwise, it’s going to be nuclear winter," said Rick Woldenberg, CEO, Learning Resources, Vernon Hills, Illinois, to Breitbart.

Navigating rising costs

Many small businesses rely on international suppliers for raw materials, parts, or finished goods. The proposed tariffs, particularly on electronics, textiles, and auto components, are expected to raise wholesale costs by 10–25%, depending on the country of origin.

“We’re building contingency plans,” said Tim Harper, who runs a bike shop in Oregon. “If tariffs go into effect, our imported components could cost 20% more — we’re already working with vendors to lock in pre-tariff inventory.”

Others, like food and beverage startups, are stockpiling inventory or seeking alternative suppliers in countries unaffected by the new trade rules.

Tourism, travel bookings fall

“The ongoing tariffs are having a direct impact on our vacation rental business, with cancellations from Latin American and Canadian guests and a noticeable drop in new bookings from these markets," said Helena Sideris, general manager, Park City Lodging, Park City, Utah. "Combined with rising costs and broader economic volatility, these shifts are creating real pressure on our family business.”

In California, the popular winter playground Palm Springs has been feeling a chill. Canadian visitors and winter residents packed up and left early and, while no tumbleweeds have been spotted, the normally bustling downtown area has been eerily quiet lately.

Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a tourism campaign on Monday urging Canadians to “come experience our California Love” after seeing a dip in in visits from the United States' northern neighbors who say they’ve been alienated by President Trump’s policies.

In a video posted on social media, Newsom focuses on the allure of the Golden State while distancing it from Trump’s administration.

“Sure, you-know-who is trying to stir things up back in D.C., but don’t let that ruin your beach plans,” Newsom says, as images of the Golden Gate Bridge and a woman flying a kite on a beach appeared on the video.

Shifting consumer behavior

The concern isn’t just about input costs — it’s also about whether customers will absorb higher prices. A recent Numerator survey found that 83% of U.S. consumers plan to alter their spending habits in response to rising costs. For small businesses, this could mean reduced sales or a longer road to profitability.

Consumer spending has remained robust but there are early indicators that consumers may be cutting back. Kikoff, a credit-building platform, surveyed over 1,700 users to understand how inflation, and now tariffs, are reshaping spending behavior.

Key findings include:

A majority (85.7%) said inflation has impacted their ability to afford everyday items like gas and groceries Nearly half have used Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options to manage unexpected expenses More than a quarter turned to payday loans

Low confidence in the economy About two-thirds of those surveyed rate the current U.S. economy as "poor" or "very poor” and believe a recession is likely or very likely in 2025

73% have scaled back summer plans to reduce spending

That's not good news for businesses counting on consumers to continue their habitual spending.

“We run a tight margin. A price hike of even 5% can mean the difference between staying afloat or going under,” said Marisol Rivera, who owns a boutique skincare brand sourcing packaging from Asia.

Policy and Preparedness

Industry groups like the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) and U.S. Chamber of Commerce are calling for clarity and support, urging policymakers to consider how tariffs could compound inflation pressures and slow recovery for small businesses.

"More than 95% of consumers live outside the United States. Selling more U.S.-made goods and services around the world is crucial to American jobs and will help businesses small and large grow. Expanding trade also enhances the competitiveness of U.S. manufacturers while boosting the buying power of American families," the Chamber said on its website.

Meanwhile, some small business owners are hopeful that policy details or legal challenges may delay or soften the impact — but many aren’t waiting to find out.

“We’ve learned that agility is key,” said Harper. “Whether it’s tariffs, supply chain snags, or labor shortages, we have to be ready to pivot — fast.”

As the business community awaits formal implementation of the tariff plan, small business owners are balancing caution with creativity, determined to protect their livelihoods and adapt to an increasingly volatile economic environment.



