Medical cannabis for depression? A major study finds no proof it works

The largest review of its kind found no evidence that medicinal cannabis treats depression.

Researchers analyzed decades of clinical trials but found limited or inconsistent results.

The study raises questions about widespread use for mental health conditions.

Medicinal cannabis is often marketed — and widely used — as a way to manage mental health conditions like depression and anxiety. But a major new analysis published in The Lancet Psychiatry suggests the evidence simply isn’t there.

Led by researchers at the University of Sydney, the study set out to evaluate whether cannabis-based medicines actually improve symptoms of depression and other psychiatric conditions.

Their conclusion was clear: there’s no reliable evidence showing that medicinal cannabis is effective for treating depression, anxiety, or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

This matters because these conditions are among the most common reasons people seek out medical cannabis.

“Though our paper didn’t specifically look at this, the routine use of medicinal cannabis could be doing more harm than good by worsening mental health outcomes, for example a greater risk of psychotic symptoms and developing cannabis use disorder, and delaying the use of more effective treatments,” researcher Dr. Jack Wilson said in a news release.

How the study was conducted

To get a clearer picture, researchers conducted a large systematic review and meta-analysis — essentially pooling data from existing studies to assess overall trends.

They screened thousands of studies and ultimately included 54 randomized controlled trials, which are considered the gold standard for testing medical treatments. These trials spanned several decades, from 1980 through 2025, and involved a total of 2,477 participants.

Importantly, the researchers focused only on trials where cannabinoids were used as a primary treatment for mental health or substance use disorders. Observational studies and less rigorous data were excluded to ensure stronger scientific reliability.

The analysis covered a wide range of conditions, including depression, anxiety, PTSD, and others commonly treated with cannabis-based products.

What the researchers found

After analyzing the data, the researchers found no convincing evidence that medicinal cannabis improves symptoms of depression. In fact, for depression specifically, there was a notable lack of high-quality trials directly testing its effectiveness.

Across mental health conditions more broadly, the findings were similar: cannabis-based treatments generally did not produce meaningful improvements in core symptoms.

The study also highlighted that, while some limited benefits were observed for certain conditions (like sleep issues or Tourette syndrome), the overall quality of evidence was low and inconsistent.

Taken together, the results suggest that despite growing popularity, medicinal cannabis is not supported by strong clinical evidence as a treatment for depression — and may not be a reliable option for mental health care based on current research.