LoanDepot paying data breach victims after $86.6 million settlement

Mortgage lender LoanDepot is now paying victims to resolve one of the biggest data breaches of 2024.

Claims, the result of a more than $86.6 million settlement, can be filed at LoanDepotBreachSettlement.com before the May 27 deadline.

Claimants can receive between $5.30 and $34.37, but those who paid out of pocket can get up to $5,000, including for card cancellation or replacement fees, costs to place a freeze or alert on credit reports, costs to replace a driver’s license, state identification card or Social Security number, or losses incurred as a result of identity theft or fraud, ClassAction.org reports.

California residents can receive an extra $14.90 to $74.52 each.

The mortgage lender is also offering two years of financial credit monitoring and identity theft insurance.

LoanDepot suffered the second-biggest data breach of 2024 after the Social Security numbers, account numbers, addresses, dates of birth, emails, passwords and phone numbers of more than 16.9 million people were hacked in January, ConsumerAffairs previously reported.

The class-action lawsuit, filed in California, alleged that LoanDepot's poor cybersecurity was to blame for the breach.

LoanDepot promised to make improvements to its data management, identity protection, cloud security and threat detection as part of the deal.

