States move to curb ‘surveillance pricing’ as consumer concerns grow

States including California, Colorado, and New York are advancing legislation aimed at limiting “surveillance pricing,” a practice in which companies use personal data to tailor prices to individual consumers.

Consumer advocates say the pricing models can quietly charge higher prices based on factors such as location, browsing history, income estimates, or shopping habits.

Businesses argue dynamic pricing improves efficiency and reflects market demand, but lawmakers are increasingly pushing for transparency and consumer protections.

A growing number of states are giving more scrutiny to “surveillance pricing,” a controversial practice that allows companies to use consumers’ personal data to determine the prices they see online.

Lawmakers and consumer advocates say the technology-driven pricing strategies can result in different consumers paying different prices for the same product or service, often without realizing it.

In response, several states are introducing or advancing legislation designed to increase transparency and restrict how companies use personal data in pricing decisions.

The issue has gained momentum as retailers, airlines, hotels, and app-based services increasingly rely on artificial intelligence and large-scale data collection to personalize offers and prices in real time.

What is surveillance pricing?

Surveillance pricing refers to the practice of collecting and analyzing consumer data — including browsing history, location data, device type, purchase history, and demographic information — to adjust prices for individuals.

Unlike traditional dynamic pricing, which changes prices broadly based on supply and demand, surveillance pricing uses personal information to estimate what a specific consumer may be willing to pay.

Critics say the practice lacks transparency and can disproportionately affect lower-income consumers or people living in certain ZIP codes. Privacy groups have also warned that the technology can reinforce racial or economic disparities if algorithms rely on biased data sets.

The Federal Trade Commission has expressed growing interest in the issue, warning that opaque algorithmic pricing systems may create unfair or deceptive practices.

States begin legislative push

California lawmakers are considering proposals that would require companies to disclose when personal data is being used to set prices. Some measures would also prohibit the use of sensitive data — such as health information or precise geolocation — in pricing decisions.

Colorado legislators have explored broader consumer privacy protections that could limit how businesses deploy algorithmic pricing systems. State officials there have framed the issue as part of a wider effort to regulate AI-driven consumer targeting.

New York lawmakers have introduced bills focused on preventing discriminatory pricing practices and requiring companies to explain how automated pricing systems operate.

Other states, including Illinois and Massachusetts, are reportedly evaluating similar proposals as concerns over AI-powered commerce continue to grow.

Businesses defend dynamic pricing

Industry groups say personalized pricing is often misunderstood and that dynamic pricing can help companies respond to market conditions, reduce waste, and offer discounts to price-sensitive consumers.

Retailers note that variable pricing has existed for decades in industries such as airlines and hospitality. Technology companies argue that modern pricing tools simply improve the efficiency of those systems.

Some economists also caution that overly broad restrictions could unintentionally reduce competition or eliminate personalized discounts that benefit consumers.