Girl Scout cookies contain toxic heavy metals, class action charges

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against the Girl Scouts and their licensed cookie producers, alleging that Girl Scout cookies contain harmful toxins at levels exceeding regulatory recommendations.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court in Brooklyn, targets ABC Bakers and Ferrero USA’s Little Brownie Bakers, the two companies responsible for producing the popular cookies.

Heavy metals and pesticides

The lawsuit cites a December 2024 study commissioned by GMO Science and Moms Across America, which tested 25 cookie samples from three U.S. states.

The study found that the cookies contained at least four of five heavy metals – aluminum, arsenic, cadmium, lead, and mercury – all of which are linked to serious health risks and environmental harm.

Additionally, the study detected glyphosate, a controversial weed-killing pesticide, in all cookie samples. Thin Mints were found to have the highest levels of glyphosate.

Consumers were 'misled'

The lawsuit is being led by Amy Mayo, a resident of Bayside, New York, who claims she bought Adventurefuls, Peanut Butter Patties, and Caramel deLites under the assumption that they were safe and high-quality.

Mayo argues that had she known about the presence of toxins, she would not have purchased the cookies or would have paid significantly less for them.

Girl Scouts defend their cookies

The Girl Scouts organization, which has been selling cookies for over a century, responded to concerns about the study in a February 6 blog post.

They stated that heavy metals naturally occur in soil and that trace amounts are not a safety issue. They also noted that glyphosate is commonly found in the food supply and that their baking partners comply with all food safety standards.

“The health and safety of Girl Scouts and cookie customers is our top priority,” the organization said. “Rest assured: Girl Scout Cookies are safe to consume.”

Suit seeks damages

The lawsuit seeks at least $5 million in damages on behalf of all U.S. consumers who purchased Girl Scout cookies, citing violations of New York consumer protection laws.

This case follows similar lawsuits against chocolate makers, including Hershey, after Consumer Reports found elevated levels of lead and cadmium in chocolate products in December 2022.

The case, Mayo v. Girl Scouts of the United States of America et al, is being heard in the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York (No. 25-01367).

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.