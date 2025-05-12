US and China agree to temporarily reduce tariffs: What it means for consumers

The U.S. and China agreed to a 90-day reduction in tariffs—dropping U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods from 145% to 30%.

While major retailers and many consumer goods may see price relief, low-cost items from platforms like Shein and Temu remain subject to high tariffs.

The trade truce has sparked a positive reaction in global markets and consumer investment portfolios.

In a significant development, the United States and China have agreed to a 90-day reduction in tariffs, marking a de-escalation in their ongoing trade conflict. Under the agreement finalized in Geneva, the U.S. will lower tariffs on Chinese goods from 145% to 30%, while China will reduce tariffs on U.S. imports from 125% to 10%.

“We had very robust discussions,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, at a news conference at the end of the weekend talks. “Both sides showed great respect. It was a chance for me to meet the Chinese delegation.”

The temporary reduction in tariffs is expected to alleviate some of the inflationary pressures that have affected American consumers. Prices for goods such as electronics, clothing, and toys, which have seen significant increases due to the high tariffs, may stabilize or decrease in the short term. Retailers like Best Buy and Wayfair, which rely heavily on Chinese imports, could benefit from the reduced tariffs, potentially passing savings on to consumers.

However, not all products will see immediate relief. Low-value e-commerce packages from China, previously exempt under the "de minimis" policy, remain subject to a 120% tariff imposed earlier this month. This means that consumers purchasing inexpensive items directly from Chinese platforms like Shein and Temu may continue to face higher prices.

Market reaction

Consumers’ stock portfolios may also recover from recent tariff-induced losses. The announcement has had a positive impact on global markets, with U.S. stock futures rising and gold prices falling, indicating increased investor confidence. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized that the agreement aims for more balanced trade and that neither country desires economic decoupling.

While the 90-day truce offers temporary relief, it is not a permanent solution. Economists and business leaders caution that sustained dialogue and further negotiations are necessary to prevent future disruptions.

Consumers should remain aware that while some prices may decrease in the short term, the long-term effects will depend on the outcomes of ongoing trade discussions.

