NY Uber & Lyft drivers have money coming from a court settlement

NY Uber and Lyft drivers may be eligible for funds from a $328 million settlement from a court case filed by the New York Attorney General. Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

New York Attorney General Letitia James is urging rideshare drivers who think they were underpaid by Uber and Lyft to file claims for their share of settlement funds before January 31, 2025.

In November 2023, she secured $328 million in back payments for drivers, after an investigation revealed that Uber and Lyft withheld money from drivers and failed to provide required benefits.

The settlement includes $290 million from Uber and $38 million from Lyft. It also introduced improvements like a minimum earnings floor, paid sick leave, and better working conditions. Drivers who worked for Uber between 2014 and 2017 or Lyft between 2015 and 2017 may be eligible for compensation.

Uber and Lyft had been deducting taxes and fees from drivers’ pay that should have been paid by passengers, and they did not provide paid sick leave. As part of the settlement, Uber and Lyft now guarantee a minimum hourly rate and paid sick leave for drivers.

More than 100,000 drivers in New York are eligible to receive funds. To file a claim, drivers should visit the Uber or Lyft settlement websites before the January 31 deadline.

