Health professionals say Trump Administration's cuts will endanger public health

More than 6,000 doctors, nurses, and scientists warn that proposed healthcare cuts will lead to preventable deaths.

The Trump administration is accused of gutting Medicaid, public health programs, and medical research.

Health professionals urge major medical institutions to break their silence and defend public health infrastructure.

More than 6,000 frontline health professionals — including doctors, nurses, researchers, and public health experts — have signed an open letter condemning the Trump administration’s actions to dismantle key components of the U.S. healthcare system. The signatories say that the proposed policies pose a direct threat to American lives.

The letter, released publicly today, criticizes the administration for deep cuts to Medicaid, slashing support for scientific research, and weakening the federal health workforce — moves that, according to the authors, "will cost lives."

“The administration claims to want to ‘Make America Healthy Again,’ but these actions will do the opposite,” the letter states. “We are certain this will cost lives.”

"Cuts target vulnerable Americans"

Among the most alarming proposals cited is a drastic reduction in Medicaid funding, which the letter says would devastate healthcare access for tens of millions of Americans. Medicaid currently:

Covers 40% of children in the U.S.

Supports 60% of nursing home residents

If enacted, the proposed cuts would "threaten the well-being of the most vulnerable in our society," the health professionals argue. They also warn that front-line workers cannot compensate for the void left by such massive funding and staffing shortfalls.

An Attack on Science and Public Health

In addition to healthcare access, the letter denounces the administration’s efforts to dismantle public health infrastructure by:

Reducing funding for scientific research and data access

Limiting medical training programs

Undermining federal agencies that protect medical care and public health

“These reckless and deep cuts are tearing apart crucial systems for protecting and promoting Americans’ health,” the letter reads.

Dr. Robert Steinbrook, Director of the Public Citizen Health Research Group, issued a statement in support of the message:

“We must continue to sound the alarm about the Trump Administration’s attacks and threats against our healthcare system,” he said. “It’s time for leading medical institutions and individual professionals to end their silence.”

A Call to Action for the Medical Community

While acknowledging that federal healthcare policy needs improvement, the letter emphasizes that any reform must be thoughtful and evidence-based, not a wholesale abandonment of effective programs. “There is plenty to fix… but we need intelligent redesign, not shutting down programs and abandoning the public,” the letter concludes.

The signatories are urging professional societies, medical schools, hospital networks, and healthcare leaders to take a public stand and defend the systems that keep Americans healthy.

As debate over the future of the U.S. healthcare system intensifies, this unified front from healthcare workers sends a clear message: reckless cuts to critical health programs will not go unnoticed — and will not go unchallenged.