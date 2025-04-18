Class action accuses Tesla of inflating odometer readings

According to the suit, Hinton purchased a used Tesla in December 2022 that displayed 36,772 miles on the odometer. Not long after acquiring the vehicle, he sought repairs and began to notice “peculiar patterns” in the mileage being recorded.

Specifically, Hinton claims that his Tesla was logging approximately 72 miles per day, despite his commute totaling just 20 miles round trip.

Energy not distance

The lawsuit asserts that Tesla vehicles do not measure physical distance traveled using traditional odometer mechanisms. Instead, the suit claims, Tesla estimates mileage using a formula that factors in energy consumption and driver behavior. This allegedly results in inflated mileage figures, which can prematurely void warranties and pressure customers into purchasing extended service plans.

“Tesla Inc. knowingly overstates the distances traveled in Tesla Vehicles, or at minimum tolerates substantial inaccuracy in distances traveled in Tesla Inc.’s favor,” the complaint states. Hinton’s vehicle surpassed the 50,000-mile mark—thus exceeding the Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty—sooner than expected, shifting the cost of repairs to the owner.

The lawsuit further contends that the inflation of mileage also affects lease mileage limits and overall repair costs, stating that the tactic “increases repair revenue, reduces warranty obligations, and compels consumers to purchase extended warranties prematurely.”