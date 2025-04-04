Here are some consumer items that tariffs may make more expensive

Wall Street investors are still trying to come to terms with what President Trump’s tariffs will mean for companies and their stock prices. However, there will also be consequences for consumers.

From food to tech, many of the things consumers regularly buy will cost more because of the higher costs importers must pay. Here are a few categories that stand out:

Cars and car parts

The automotive sector could face price hikes due to a 25% tariff on imported vehicles and parts. Some industry experts says this could result in new car prices increasing by as much as $5,000. Replacement parts such as engines, tires, and transmissions are also likely to become more expensive.

Consumer Electronics

Almost all electronics are imports or rely heavily on imported parts. By some estimates, smartphones could see price hikes of up to 50%, potentially adding $700 to the cost of premium models like the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Other devices, including laptops, tablets, video game consoles, and televisions, are also anticipated to become more expensive.

Household appliances

In the past, tariffs on imported washing machines led to price increases of approximately 12%. Similar trends are expected for other household appliances that rely on imported parts or are manufactured outside the U.S.

Apparel and footwear

Clothing and footwear sourced from countries subject to tariffs are likely to see price increases. Retailers such as Walmart and Target have indicated that consumers should anticipate higher prices on these items.

Toys and games

More than 80% of toys are imported from China, so it’s clear that toy prices will have to go up. According to the Financial Times, consumers may face higher prices on a wide range of toys, dolls, and board games.

Food and beverages

The U.S. imports a surprising amount of food, from fish from Vietnam to avocados from Mexico, all of which will likely cost more. Alcoholic beverages, particularly wines and spirits from countries like Mexico and the EU, may also become more expensive

Other items

Trade analysts point out that a lot of furniture that U.S. consumers buy is made in China, which faces among the highest tariffs. Other items subject to tariffs include building materials and beauty products.

More expensive building materials could have the largest impact, raising homebuilding costs and pushing the average cost of new homes, already near a record high, even higher.

