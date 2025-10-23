A laser-powered AI machine could replace herbicides in farming

Rutgers University scientists are testing laser-powered machines that kill weeds without chemicals.

Early results show the AI-guided lasers rival herbicides in performance while protecting crops and the environment.

Experts say the technology could transform farming, especially for small and organic growers.

A piece of farm equipment developed at Rutgers University could lead to fewer chemicals used by farmers to produce crops. It’s a tractor-sized robot that can tell the difference between a vegetable and a weed — then zap the weed with a laser.

That’s not a scene from science fiction but a real-world innovation being tested in New Jersey by scientist Thierry Besançon.

Besançon, an associate professor in Rutgers’ Department of Plant Biology, recently co-led the first peer-reviewed field trials of artificial intelligence–guided laser weeding on the East Coast. The results, published in Pest Management Science, show that the technology performed as well as — and sometimes better than — traditional herbicides.

“It’s pure physics,” Besançon said. “There’s no herbicide involved. It’s just light energy targeting the weeds.”

Zapping weeds with light, not chemicals

The machine, developed by Seattle-based Carbon Robotics, combines high-resolution cameras with deep learning algorithms to distinguish crops from weeds in real time. Once identified, the unwanted plants are blasted with carbon dioxide lasers that vaporize them on the spot — no chemicals required.

In the 2024 trials, Rutgers researchers tested the laser weeder on spinach, peas and beets at the university’s Agricultural Research and Extension Center in Upper Deerfield, a hub for vegetable research in the state. The experiments were conducted in partnership with Cornell University and supported by the Vegetable Growers Association of New Jersey.

The precision of the system impressed researchers. “We had weeds growing just half a centimeter from the crop seedlings,” Besançon said. “And there was no laser damage to the crops.”

A potential game-changer for small farms

New Jersey’s agricultural landscape is dominated by small farms and specialty crops like herbs and leafy greens — plants that often lack approved herbicides. For these growers, laser-based weeding could be revolutionary.

One farmer who grows parsley, cilantro and dill said he’s eager to buy a laser weeder after seeing the Rutgers results.

“There’s no chemical solution for these crops,” Besançon explained. “So this is his best choice.”

Experts outside Rutgers are taking notice, too. In an editorial accompanying the study, University of Mississippi weed scientist Stephen O. Duke called the research “potentially transformative,” comparing it to the breakthrough introduction of glyphosate-resistant crops decades ago.

“Not since glyphosate-resistant crops were introduced have I been as impressed with a new technology,” Duke wrote, calling the Rutgers-Cornell study “convincing evidence” that AI-guided lasers could soon revolutionize weed control in developed agriculture.