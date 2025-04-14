Antitrust showdown begins today: FTC vs. Meta

Key takeaways:

Landmark case begins as FTC seeks to break up Meta over Instagram, WhatsApp deals

Tech executives, including Zuckerberg, expected to testify in trial extending into summer

Trump’s possible intervention adds political tension to high-stakes court battle

After nearly six years of legal wrangling, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Monday began its antitrust trial against Meta, in a historic case that could lead to the breakup of the $1.4 trillion tech giant behind Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

If the FTC persuades U.S. District Judge James Boasberg that Meta illegally built a monopoly through its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp, it could force the company to divest its core platforms — a move not seen since the breakup of AT&T four decades ago.

The case — launched under Trump’s first term, expanded during Biden’s presidency, and now proceeding under Trump-appointed FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson — has already endured years of setbacks. Judge Boasberg initially dismissed the FTC’s original 2021 filing, questioning the agency’s evidence of market dominance. A revised version was allowed to proceed in 2022, and the case is now finally going to trial.

Despite the FTC’s persistence, Boasberg has continued to express skepticism, saying in court filings the government’s argument “strains this country’s creaking antitrust precedents.” Whether the FTC can prove Meta’s purchases were anticompetitive in a now more diverse social media landscape — with TikTok, YouTube, X, and others — remains a key hurdle.

Star witnesses and public scrutiny

A parade of tech leaders are expected to testify during the trial, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, former COO Sheryl Sandberg, and top executives from WhatsApp and Instagram. Rivals like Snap, Pinterest, and TikTok may also take the stand.

These high-profile testimonies could reveal internal strategies and competitive concerns that influenced Meta’s biggest acquisitions. The case will also test how companies like Meta define “competition” in a digital age where platforms often blend features and audiences.

Trump’s role could shift the outcome

President Trump, who has recently reconnected with Zuckerberg, could intervene at any point. Though the FTC traditionally operates independently, Trump has asserted unprecedented influence over the agency — firing Democratic commissioners and signaling that Ferguson would follow his lead.

Zuckerberg’s recent efforts to align Meta with Republican values and elevate GOP voices in leadership roles have fueled speculation that Trump might move to settle or soften the case — particularly if Meta appears likely to lose.

What’s at stake:

The trial, which could run into July, will determine not only the future of Meta’s empire, but also the power of antitrust regulators to rein in Big Tech. With global implications for corporate consolidation, political power, and digital competition, the verdict may reshape the internet as we know it.