A new California bill targets ‘forever chemicals’ in food

California is considering a bill that would ban PFAS (“forever chemical”) pesticides by 2035.

These chemicals are widespread in agriculture and have been found on a significant portion of produce.

The move could impact food safety, farming practices, and what consumers buy at the grocery store.

California is once again stepping into the spotlight on chemical safety — this time with a proposed bill that would phase out so-called “forever chemicals” in pesticides by 2035.

Known as PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), these chemicals are used in a wide range of products, including agriculture, because they resist heat, water, and breakdown. But that durability is exactly what worries scientists and public health advocates: PFAS can linger in the environment — and the human body — for years.

The urgency behind the bill comes as new data highlights just how common these chemicals are in the food supply. A recent analysis found that nearly 40% of non-organic fruits and vegetables grown in California contain traces of PFAS pesticides. With California producing more than half of the nation’s produce, that has implications far beyond the state.

“The country depends on California for its fruits and vegetables, but right now they’re being seasoned with chemicals that never break down,” Bernadette Del Chiaro, the Environmental Working Group’s (EWG’s) senior vice president for California, said in a news release.

“We cannot claim to lead the world in public health while allowing millions of pounds of toxic PFAS to be deliberately sprayed on our most iconic crops,” she said.

What the bill would do

The proposed legislation would ban the use, sale, and manufacture of PFAS in pesticides by 2035, giving farmers time to transition to safer alternatives. It targets a lesser-known but significant source of exposure: agricultural chemicals applied directly to crops.

PFAS pesticides have been widely used in California for years. Between 2018 and 2023 alone, nearly 15 million pounds were applied to farmland across the state. These chemicals don’t easily break down and can accumulate in soil, water, and food — raising concerns about long-term health risks, including links to cancer, reproductive issues, and immune system effects.

While some states like Maine have already moved to ban PFAS in pesticides, California’s size and influence make this proposal especially significant. If passed, it could set a new national standard and push federal regulators to follow suit.

“As a father, I don't want my kids eating strawberries contaminated with chemicals that will stay in their bodies for decades,” Assemblymember Nick Schultz (D-Burbank), who introduced the bill, said in a news release.

“AB 1603 is a vital step toward ensuring California’s agricultural legacy is defined by health and innovation, not by the accumulation of toxic PFAS in our soil and water. We are providing a clear, responsible road map for our farmers to transition away from these persistent chemicals, while re-establishing California as a global leader in food safety.”

What consumers should know

For shoppers, this bill is ultimately about reducing everyday exposure to chemicals that are hard to avoid. While the proposed ban is still years away, there are a few simple steps you can take now if this issue hits close to home.

Washing produce thoroughly can help remove some surface residues, and choosing organic options when possible may reduce exposure, since PFAS pesticides aren’t allowed in organic farming.

But experts stress that the benefits of eating fruits and vegetables still far outweigh the risks — so this isn’t a reason to cut them out.

The bigger picture? This bill reflects a growing shift toward tighter regulation of chemicals in food production. If it passes, it could mean cleaner farming practices — and, eventually, a safer food supply for everyone.