DC Congressional Delegate scammed out of thousands, police say

D.C. police say long-serving delegate’s credit card was charged more than $4,000 for unauthorized services

A longtime aide reported the incident after discovering the charges and canceling the cards

Questions resurface about Norton’s health and political future as she plans to run for reelection



Eleanor Holmes Norton, Washington, DC’s veteran nonvoting delegate to Congress, was defrauded of thousands of dollars after suspects posing as home repair workers charged her credit card for unauthorized services, D.C. police confirmed.

According to a public police report obtained by POLITICO, more than $4,000 in charges were made to Norton’s card for work allegedly performed at her Washington residence. The report was filed by Jacqueline Pelt, a longtime aide and close ally, who is listed as living at Norton’s address.

Aide reported unauthorized charges

The report states that Pelt “did not authorize any work to be performed” at Norton’s home and quickly canceled the delegate’s credit cards upon discovering the fraudulent activity. NBC4 Washington, which first reported the incident, said an internal police memo described multiple suspects posing as HVAC workers.

That internal document also reportedly noted that Norton, 88, was in the “early stages of dementia” and identified Pelt as her caretaker with power of attorney. POLITICO said it could not independently verify those details.

In a statement to Washington's NBC4, Norton’s office pushed back on the police report’s medical reference, saying the “diagnosis was based on an assumption the reporting officer was unqualified to make.” The office also denied that Norton has a caretaker, clarifying that “a longtime employee and friend serves as the house manager, residing at a separate address.”

Political implications amid reelection plans

The incident comes as Norton continues to face scrutiny over her health and visibility. Her low public profile during key moments — including President Donald Trump’s 2020 deployment of the National Guard to Washington — has drawn concern from allies. Donna Brazile, a veteran Democratic strategist, recently called on Norton to retire in a Washington Post op-ed.

Despite that pressure, Norton has maintained she intends to seek reelection next year. She now faces her most competitive primary challenge in decades, with D.C. Council members Brooke Pinto and Robert White both mounting bids to unseat her. Norton’s campaign filings show limited fundraising activity heading into the race.