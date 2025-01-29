MGM Resorts reaches $45 million settlement in data breach case

MGM Resorts International has reached a $45 million settlement to resolve a class action lawsuit related to data breaches that occurred in 2019 and 2023. A federal judge granted preliminary approval for the settlement on January 22, 2024, in U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada.

The breaches exposed sensitive personal information of tens of millions of customers, including home addresses, Social Security numbers, emails, dates of birth, driver’s licenses, and even passports.

The cyberattacks are believed to have been carried out by the Scattered Spider hacker group, which has been linked to other high-profile breaches, including the one at Caesars Entertainment. In fact, five members of this group were arrested in November 2023, adding to the growing concern over the group’s impact on U.S. businesses.

Losses up to $15,000 covered

The settlement will cover payments for class members, legal fees, and administrative costs. A key aspect of the settlement is the financial compensation for individuals affected by the breaches. Class members can submit evidence of a loss of up to $15,000.

Additionally, there is a tiered payment system for those whose personal data was compromised. Those whose Social Security numbers or military IDs were exposed are eligible for a $75 payment, while those with their passport numbers or driver’s licenses exposed can receive $50.

In addition to cash payments, affected individuals will have access to identity theft protection and credit monitoring services, designed to help mitigate the potential risks stemming from the data breach.

The data breaches have caused significant concern about privacy and the vulnerability of personal information, especially in the wake of high-profile attacks on major companies like MGM and Caesars. As the legal process moves forward, many are hopeful that the settlement will provide some relief to those impacted and send a message about the need for greater security measures in protecting consumer data.